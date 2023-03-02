Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed Delhi Capitals skipper; Jemimah Rodrigues to be her deputy

    WPL 2023 kicks start on Saturday. Ahead of it, Delhi Capitals has announced that Meg Lanning would be leading the side, while Jemimah Rodrigues has been named as the vice-captain.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). At the same time, India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be her deputy, the franchise announced on Thursday. Lanning, 30, recently captained Australia to its record sixth title win in the 2023 ICC T20 Women's World Cup, where it beat hosts South Africa in the title clash.

    Lanning is the third Australian cricketer to be named captain by WPL teams, with Beth Mooney set to skipper Gujarat Giants (GG) and Alyssa Healy taking charge of the UP Warriorz (UPW). "It is a very proud moment for me," said Lanning after being named the Delhi Capitals captain during an event in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur applauds Rohit Sharma's leadership; sends special message to 'paltan'

    "First, to be involved in a franchise like Delhi Capitals and to be named the captain is a tremendous honour, and it is something that l am very much looking forward to," added Lanning. Lanning has played 132 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Australia, making 3,405 runs.v "Bringing the team together and gelling and getting to know everyone is critical. It is about enjoying yourself and getting the best out of yourself," she continued.

    Lanning arrived in the city on Thursday morning ahead of the tournament's start on Saturday. Delhi Capitals had its first training session on Monday, with its coach and players reaching Mumbai, the host city of the first WPL, just a few days ahead of the tournament. It plays its first match on Sunday when they take on the Smriti Madhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023: 'More power to Harmanpreet' - MI owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur's appointment as skipper

    Jemimah played an essential part in India's campaign, which ended with a semi-final defeat against Australia. Talking about her role as the vice-captain of the Delhi side, the 22-year-old Indian batter said, "I am going to make the most of it. She [Meg] is one of the greatest leaders we have ever seen."

    India opener Shafali Verma is also part of the Capitals' squad. Jonathan Batty, the two-time title winner in The Hundred, will coach Delhi Capitals. In contrast, former England head coach Lisa Keightley and ex-India player and selector Hemlata Kala are assistant coaches. Biju George, who worked with the India Women's team in the past, has been named the fielding coach.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
