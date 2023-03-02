WPL 2023: MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur applauds Rohit Sharma's leadership; sends special message to 'paltan'

WPL 2023 gets underway on Saturday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced Harmanpreet Kaur as the leader of its side, while the Indian skipper vows to follow in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma.

It is finally time, as the highly-awaited 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) gets underway from Saturday, the maiden edition of the women's premier Twenty20 (T20) domestic competition. With five teams all set to go head-to-head, one of the sides would be Mumbai Indians (MI), whose men's team is the record five-time champion in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Thus, with the fans having a similar expectation for the side in the WPL, the franchise roped in Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for ₹1.8 crore during the player auction last month. At the same time, it also went on to appoint her as the team leader on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Indian all-rounder has admitted that she is gladdened to be a part of the side and looks to follow in the footsteps of the franchise's most successful men's skipper Rohit Sharma, who has handed all five IPL titles to the team.

ALSO READ: WPL 2023: 'More power to Harmanpreet' - MI owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur's appointment as skipper

During an interaction with MTV, Harmanpreet said, "I've seen the Mumbai Indian team doing so well on TV. And now, I'm going to be a part of it. I would want to keep the winning momentum like Rohit [Sharma] 's team and play their aggressive cricket. The most important thing is to go out there and enjoy. It is a great moment for all women cricketers. We want to try and win all the matches for Mumbai Indians."

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this team. I have seen Rohit doing so well for this team for many years. I've gotten this opportunity to be a part of MI and will also give my 100 per cent. The women's team will also do well like the men's team," added Harmanpreet.

ALSO READ: After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for WPL; BCCI delighted

Harmanpreet was excited to work with head coach Jhulan Goswami again, having played with her internationally for quite some time. "I feel lucky to be working again with Jhulu di, and Charlotte did well for English cricket. I have heard that she's very, very calm and an excellent coach. I'm sure I will learn many things from her," she gauged.

Speaking about her aggressive style of captaincy, Harmanpreet opened up on it and reported, "When you show that aggression, the opposition is always under pressure. I must support every player from my team and play aggressive cricket."

ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

Harmanpreet concluded by sending a special message to the MI fans, as she declared, "We have gotten so much response from the Mumbai Indians fans. I hope we keep getting the same support from the fans, and I hope to see many fans in the stadium."