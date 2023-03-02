Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur applauds Rohit Sharma's leadership; sends special message to 'paltan'

    WPL 2023 gets underway on Saturday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced Harmanpreet Kaur as the leader of its side, while the Indian skipper vows to follow in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma.

    WPL 2023: MI Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur applauds Rohit Sharma leadership; sends special message to paltan-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    It is finally time, as the highly-awaited 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) gets underway from Saturday, the maiden edition of the women's premier Twenty20 (T20) domestic competition. With five teams all set to go head-to-head, one of the sides would be Mumbai Indians (MI), whose men's team is the record five-time champion in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Thus, with the fans having a similar expectation for the side in the WPL, the franchise roped in Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for ₹1.8 crore during the player auction last month. At the same time, it also went on to appoint her as the team leader on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Indian all-rounder has admitted that she is gladdened to be a part of the side and looks to follow in the footsteps of the franchise's most successful men's skipper Rohit Sharma, who has handed all five IPL titles to the team.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023: 'More power to Harmanpreet' - MI owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur's appointment as skipper

    During an interaction with MTV, Harmanpreet said, "I've seen the Mumbai Indian team doing so well on TV. And now, I'm going to be a part of it. I would want to keep the winning momentum like Rohit [Sharma] 's team and play their aggressive cricket. The most important thing is to go out there and enjoy. It is a great moment for all women cricketers. We want to try and win all the matches for Mumbai Indians."

    "I'm looking forward to being a part of this team. I have seen Rohit doing so well for this team for many years. I've gotten this opportunity to be a part of MI and will also give my 100 per cent. The women's team will also do well like the men's team," added Harmanpreet.

    ALSO READ: After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for WPL; BCCI delighted

    WPL 2023: MI Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur applauds Rohit Sharma leadership; sends special message to paltan-ayh

    Harmanpreet was excited to work with head coach Jhulan Goswami again, having played with her internationally for quite some time. "I feel lucky to be working again with Jhulu di, and Charlotte did well for English cricket. I have heard that she's very, very calm and an excellent coach. I'm sure I will learn many things from her," she gauged.

    Speaking about her aggressive style of captaincy, Harmanpreet opened up on it and reported, "When you show that aggression, the opposition is always under pressure. I must support every player from my team and play aggressive cricket."

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Harmanpreet concluded by sending a special message to the MI fans, as she declared, "We have gotten so much response from the Mumbai Indians fans. I hope we keep getting the same support from the fans, and I hope to see many fans in the stadium."

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Australia loses final 6 wickets for 11 runs; will lead of 88 suffocate India?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia loses final 6 wickets for 11 runs; will lead of 88 suffocate India?

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: It makes a mockery of Test cricket - Dilip Vengsarkar critical of Indore track-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'It makes a mockery of Test cricket' - Dilip Vengsarkar critical of Indore track

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Do not think anyone played poor or rash cricket - Vikram Rathour on Indian collpase-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'Don't think anyone played poor or rash cricket' - Vikram Rathour on Indian collpase

    IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd Test: After maiden five-wicket haul, Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja, Ashwin's influence snt

    IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd Test: After maiden five-wicket haul, Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja, Ashwin's influence

    WPL 2023: More power to Harmanpreet - MI Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur appointment as skipper-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'More power to Harmanpreet' - MI owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur's appointment as skipper

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi 12 Pro price SLASHED after Xiaomi 13 Pro launch Here is how much you have to pay gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro price SLASHED after Xiaomi 13 launch; Here's how much you have to pay

    Gautam Adani welcomes Supreme Court order to set up regulatory probe panel, says 'Truth will prevail' AJR

    Gautam Adani welcomes Supreme Court order to set up regulatory probe panel, says 'Truth will prevail'

    Do not think Ben Stokes jeopardising Ashes campaign for IPL 2023 with CSK Chennai Super Kings - Brendon McCullum-ayh

    'Don't think Ben Stokes' jeopardising Ashes campaign for IPL 2023 with CSK' - Brendon McCullum

    BTS J-Hope teases much-awaited solo single 'On the Street' with stunning retro pictures making ARMYs thrilled vma

    BTS J-Hope teases much-awaited solo single 'On the Street' with stunning retro pictures making ARMYs thrilled

    Nagaland Election 2023 Counting of Votes leads results live updates NDPP, BJP, Congress AJR

    Nagaland 2023 Mandate: BJP-led coalition headed for emphatic victory

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon