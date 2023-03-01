Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: 'More power to Harmanpreet' - MI owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur's appointment as skipper

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians is all set to feature in the tournament's inaugural edition and has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur as the side's leader, while franchise owner Nita Ambani praised the move.

    WPL 2023: More power to Harmanpreet - MI Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur appointment as skipper-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    The 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) is one of the most looked-out women's Twenty20 (T20) events this year, as it is the maiden edition of it. Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the tournament's five franchises. While it had a healthy outing during the player auction last month, one of its top buys happened to be national skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

    On Wednesday, the franchise also appointed her as the side's captain. She is the most experienced player on the side, having played 150 T20Is, the most by any player to date. In the meantime, MI owner Nita Ambani hailed the decision to appoint Harmanpreet as the leader and vouched for her girls to play a "fearless and entertaining brand of cricket".

    ALSO READ: After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for WPL; BCCI delighted

    "We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians' first-ever women's cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women's team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan's support, she will inspire our MI women's team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports," said Nita in an official MI release.

    "We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can't wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!" Nita concluded.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

    WPL 2023: More power to Harmanpreet - MI Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur appointment as skipper-ayh

    MI's WPL 2023 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita

    MI's WPL 2023 support staff: Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach) and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach)

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indore/3rd Test: Despite Ravindra Jadeja show, fans miffed with India overall performance against Australia on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Despite Ravindra Jadeja's show, fans miffed with India's overall performance on Day 1

    Step forward - Hardik Pandya latest workout video is sure to inspire fitness freaks-ayh

    'Step forward' - Hardik Pandya's latest workout video is sure to inspire fitness freaks

    IPL 2023: Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain - Faf du Plessis on RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore leadership role-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain' - Faf du Plessis on RCB leadership role

    football Can you imagine Sir Alex Ferguson doing a crazed conga? - Piers Morgan-Yuvraj Singh engage in banter post Manchester United League Cup Final win-ayh

    'Can you imagine Sir Alex doing a crazed conga?' - Piers-Yuvraj engage in banter post United's League Cup win

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Supporters take dig at Indore pitch with memes after Australia spinners leave India reeling on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Supporters take dig at Indore pitch after spinners leave India reeling on Day 1

    Recent Stories

    NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today March 1 at neet.nta.nic.in; know details - adt

    NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today; know details

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indore/3rd Test: Despite Ravindra Jadeja show, fans miffed with India overall performance against Australia on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Despite Ravindra Jadeja's show, fans miffed with India's overall performance on Day 1

    TwitterDown trends on social media triggers meme fest as users unable to load timeline gcw

    #TwitterDown trends on social media, users unable to load timeline

    TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details - adt

    TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details

    EAM Jaishankar reacts to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly's comments on BBC tax issue AJR

    EAM Jaishankar reacts to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s comments on BBC tax issue

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon