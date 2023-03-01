WPL 2023: 'More power to Harmanpreet' - MI owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur's appointment as skipper

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians is all set to feature in the tournament's inaugural edition and has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur as the side's leader, while franchise owner Nita Ambani praised the move.

The 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) is one of the most looked-out women's Twenty20 (T20) events this year, as it is the maiden edition of it. Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the tournament's five franchises. While it had a healthy outing during the player auction last month, one of its top buys happened to be national skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

On Wednesday, the franchise also appointed her as the side's captain. She is the most experienced player on the side, having played 150 T20Is, the most by any player to date. In the meantime, MI owner Nita Ambani hailed the decision to appoint Harmanpreet as the leader and vouched for her girls to play a "fearless and entertaining brand of cricket".

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians' first-ever women's cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women's team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan's support, she will inspire our MI women's team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports," said Nita in an official MI release.

"We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can't wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!" Nita concluded.

MI's WPL 2023 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita

MI's WPL 2023 support staff: Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach) and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach)