When Virat Kohli contemplated leaving RCB but chose loyalty over trophies

Virat Kohli, a cricketing legend, acknowledged considering the option of parting ways with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to the absence of an IPL trophy in his impressive career with the franchise. Despite various opportunities from other teams, Kohli, in a 2022 conversation with RCB, disclosed that he prioritised loyalty to the Bengaluru-based team, a franchise that believed in him when others didn't.

Admitting that he had thought about joining the IPL auction and exploring other teams, Kohli explained his decision, emphasising that personal character and relationships matter more than transient triumphs. Reflecting on the significance of loyalty, he stated that being labeled as an IPL champion doesn't define a person, and the support RCB provided him during the early years held greater value.

While acknowledging the desire to win an IPL trophy, Kohli underscored that his loyalty to RCB and the opportunities they gave him far surpassed the fleeting satisfaction of a championship title. He highlighted the unique bond with the franchise that stood by him even during challenging times.

In unveiling the rationale behind his choices, Kohli also revealed that, when making significant decisions, the only opinion that truly matters to him is that of his wife, Anushka Sharma. Dismissing external opinions, Kohli emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and those closest to him.

