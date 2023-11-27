Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When Virat Kohli contemplated leaving RCB but chose loyalty over trophies

    Virat Kohli opens up about considering a departure from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) amid the quest for an elusive IPL trophy. In a candid revelation, Kohli shares insights into the loyalty that kept him with the franchise that believed in him from the start.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Virat Kohli, a cricketing legend, acknowledged considering the option of parting ways with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to the absence of an IPL trophy in his impressive career with the franchise. Despite various opportunities from other teams, Kohli, in a 2022 conversation with RCB, disclosed that he prioritised loyalty to the Bengaluru-based team, a franchise that believed in him when others didn't.

    Admitting that he had thought about joining the IPL auction and exploring other teams, Kohli explained his decision, emphasising that personal character and relationships matter more than transient triumphs. Reflecting on the significance of loyalty, he stated that being labeled as an IPL champion doesn't define a person, and the support RCB provided him during the early years held greater value.

    While acknowledging the desire to win an IPL trophy, Kohli underscored that his loyalty to RCB and the opportunities they gave him far surpassed the fleeting satisfaction of a championship title. He highlighted the unique bond with the franchise that stood by him even during challenging times.

    In unveiling the rationale behind his choices, Kohli also revealed that, when making significant decisions, the only opinion that truly matters to him is that of his wife, Anushka Sharma. Dismissing external opinions, Kohli emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and those closest to him.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
