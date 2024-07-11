Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors

    Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Thursday strongly denied allegations of showing favouritism towards certain Pakistan players and exerting undue influence over fellow selectors during the T20 World Cup.

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Thursday strongly denied allegations of showing favouritism towards certain Pakistan players and exerting undue influence over fellow selectors during the T20 World Cup. Both former Test cricketers, Wahab and Razzaq, were removed from their roles as selectors by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday. 

    The decision to dismiss Wahab came unexpectedly, given his perceived close relationship with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Wahab had previously served as a sports advisor with extensive authority in the caretaker government of Punjab under Naqvi, until elections earlier this year. Since last year, Wahab has held various positions within the PCB, including chief selector and senior team manager.

    Shortly after Wahab and Razzaq were dismissed, allegations surfaced that Wahab, as senior team manager, had overlooked uncooperative and disruptive behaviour from pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup. Additionally, Wahab and Razzaq were accused of pushing for the selection of players who were either out of form or not fully fit.

    Also read: PCB puts decision on Babar Azam's captaincy on hold despite horrid T20 WC 2024 campaign: Report

    "To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven-man panel to select the national team was a privilege — everyone's vote carries equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team and shared the responsibility of that process equally," said Wahab in a statement.

    "I don’t want to be in any blame game. But I don't agree with claims that I put pressure on other members of the selection committee. How is it possible that one vote prevailed over six others,” said Wahab, who pointed out that all decisions were meticulously documented in the 'minutes of the meeting'.

    Razzaq emphasized that team selections were made collectively, based on majority decisions by the selectors.

    “So how can I sway the other selectors while selecting the team?” he asked.

    The PCB established a seven-member selection committee in March, operating without a chief selector following Naqvi's appointment as chairman. The committee featured former cricketers like Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, Wahab, Razzaq, alongside the head coach, captain, and data analyst Bilal Afzal.

    Hasan Cheema, the board's analyst, and Usman Wahla, director of international cricket operations, also participated in selection committee meetings.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PCB puts decision on Babar Azam's captaincy on hold despite horrid T20 WC 2024 campaign: Report snt

    PCB puts decision on Babar Azam's captaincy on hold despite horrid T20 WC 2024 campaign: Report

    IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill lauds 'remarkable' team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in T20I series vs Zimbabwe snt

    IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill lauds 'remarkable' team effort as India snatch 2-1 lead in T20I series vs Zimbabwe

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka snt

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in UAE or Sri Lanka

    Gautam Gambhir yet to finalize salary deal, first major 'Test' Down Under looms: Report snt

    Gautam Gambhir yet to finalize salary deal, first major 'Test' Down Under looms: Report

    Is Hardik Pandya dating Prachi Solanki Here is what we know vkp

    Is Hardik Pandya dating THIS Instagram influencer? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Malayali business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali acquires Gulfstream G600 private jet worth Rs 500 crore; Check details anr

    Malayali business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali acquires Gulfstream G600 private jet worth Rs 500 crore; Check details

    We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on ATG

    'We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on

    PCB puts decision on Babar Azam's captaincy on hold despite horrid T20 WC 2024 campaign: Report snt

    PCB puts decision on Babar Azam's captaincy on hold despite horrid T20 WC 2024 campaign: Report

    Mutual Funds investment: 7 smart SIP strategies to stay committed to your financial goals gcw

    Mutual Funds: 7 smart SIP strategies to stay committed to your goals

    Will kill 10 Hindus, abduct Madhuri Dixit if war breaks out against India Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Will kill 10 Hindus, abduct Madhuri Dixit if war breaks out against India': Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon