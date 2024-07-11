Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PCB puts decision on Babar Azam's captaincy on hold despite horrid T20 WC 2024 campaign: Report

    Pakistan is set to host England in a three-match Test series in October this year, with additional series scheduled against Bangladesh, South Africa, and the West Indies.

    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:48 PM IST
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and coach Jason Gillespie have reportedly decided to continue with Shan Masood as the national team’s Test captain for the upcoming busy international season. However, a final decision on Babar Azam's leadership in white-ball formats has been postponed for now despite the team's recent disastrous T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in USA and West Indies.

    Pakistan is set to host England in a three-match Test series in October this year, with additional series scheduled against Bangladesh, South Africa, and the West Indies.

    Following Pakistan's underwhelming performance in the recent T20 World Cup, the PCB convened a meeting on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, senior board officials, national selectors, coach Jason Gillespie, white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood attended the session to review the team's performance and strategize for future engagements.

    “The meeting was held to discuss ways to move forward with a comprehensive blueprint for the national team in red and white ball formats,” a source aware of the developments was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

    Masood, who assumed the role of Test captain before the tour to Australia earlier this year, has reportedly received full backing and confidence.

    “Shan got the support at the meeting to continue as Test captain for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies between August and January,” the source told the news agency.

    However, a decision on Babar's captaincy in white-ball formats was deferred despite extensive discussions about his performance both as captain and batsman. According to the source, Babar faced criticism for perceived shortcomings in strength and leadership, particularly evident during the T20 World Cup.

    Meanwhile, former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz called for the dismissal of the entire selection committee, citing collective incompetence in both the ICC tournament and its preparation.

    “The selection committee has worked collectively and should be sacked collectively for their failure and incompetence,” said Nawaz.

    Nawaz reiterated that he had advised PCB officials multiple times against assigning any administrative role to former selector Wahab Riaz after his dismissal.

    “I am on record to have written letters to Zaka (Ashraf) and (Mohsin) Naqvi regarding Wahab’s suspected past and his lack of abilities as an administrator. Nobody paid heed to my suggestion. I knew well that Wahab was not capable of delivering in any capacity yet he was made selector, advisor and manager. On all fronts he failed,” he said.

