    Kohli impressed with Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara'

    Shubman Gill, who became only the fifth batter to score a century in all three formats for India on Wednesday, broke Virat Kohli's record to become India's highest scorer in T20I during the team's win over NZ in Ahmedabad.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    India's emerging batting star Shubman Gill won the hearts of millions with his unbeaten 63-ball 126 as it set up the Men in Blue's massive series-clinching 168-run win in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

    Gill smashed 12 boundaries and seven maximums in his scintillating maiden century in the shortest format to power India to a mammoth 234 for 4 in the final T20I. The hosts then bundled out New Zealand for 66 in 12.1 overs to win the match and secure a 2-1 series win.

    Also read: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'Happy to get the big ones for the team' - Shubman Gill

    Gill broke legendary batter Virat Kohli's record of India's highest score in a T20I inning and became the fifth batter to hit a century in all three formats for the country. Notably, Gill had scored just 76 runs in his previous five T20s since making his debut last month against Sri Lanka.

    Having missed the T20I series against the Kiwis, Kohli has now responded to Gill's record-breaking innings. Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a picture with Gill on his story and wrote: "Sitaara (Star). The future is here."

    Meanwhile, the young opener said his unbeaten 126 was 'tactically and technically' a near-perfect game. "To be able to play how I play, I have to be mentally clear," Gill said during an interaction with skipper Hardik Pandya, a video of which was posted on BCCI.tv.

    Also watch: IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    "This is what you (Hardik) told me. Every time I hit a six, he came and told me -- hold your shape in the next ball, you don't have to do anything extra, just do what you are doing and don't try to go too hard. Every ball he kept reminding me and that helped. In the last over of (Mitchell) Santner, I was in the zone and I was hitting. So, I thought I will go after him but you asked me to hold myself back and target other bowlers because he (Santner) is bowling well in the entire T20 series. So, tactically and technically it was a near-perfect game for me," Gill added.

    Gill and Kohli will now be seen in action during an upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, with the first match starting on February 9.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
