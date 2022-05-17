Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli fans slam Pakistan for sham Kashmir Premier League invite

    The officials of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) have sent an invitation to former Indian captain Virat Kohli to feature in the tournament.

    First Published May 17, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive outrage among Virat Kohli fans, Kashmir Premier League (KPL) officials have sent a formal invitation to the former Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star to feature in the tournament's second edition.

    KPL is a T20 tournament, modelled around the Indian Premier League, organised in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. And former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has shown interest in having Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli take part in a T20 league.

    Latif, who was recently appointed the competition's Director of Cricket Operations, echoed KPL president Arif Malik's sentiments that Kohli should be invited for the tournament's second edition.

    "We should send an invitation to Virat Kohli, but the decision to play lies with the player. I had also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards, including BCCI, for PSL," Latif said while in communication with Dawn News. 

    Along similar lines, Malik had earlier shown a keen inclination towards inviting the star batter to participate in the tournament but insisted that it is entirely up to the former India captain whether he wants to take part in it or not. 

    Malik was also open to the idea of Kohli attending the tournament not specifically as a player but in any other capacity if he wanted to. He also highlighted that the KPL is sending a message of peace to the world.

    "It is up to Virat Kohli whether he wants to be a part of the tournament as a player or as a chief guest," he said. 

    "Along with the tournament, cricket fans will also get to see a fantasy league in which teams from Muzaffarabad and Srinagar will be seen playing virtually with each other. We want to bring people of both sides together so that we can spread the message of peace," Malik concluded.

    The preparation for KPL has already started, and the first game of the season will be played on August 1 while the final will be held on August 14. 

    Irked by the suggestion of Virat Kohli playing a tournament, fans took to Twitter to share their views. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

