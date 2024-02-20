Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents again; welcome baby boy named Akaay

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents once again. The baby boy, born on February 15, has been named Akaay.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents once again. The baby boy, born on February 15, has been named Akaay. On Tuesday, Anushka took to her Instagram to share this news. Virat had opted out from the ongoing India vs England Test series due to personal reasons. 

    The couple made no pregnancy announcement, but cricketer AB de Villiers announced that a baby was on the way before deleting his statement. More recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka commented on X, "A new baby will be born in the next few days!" I hope the baby, like his legendary father, leads India to new heights. Will it follow in the footsteps of its mother and become a movie star? #MadeinIndia #ToBeBornInLondon."

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017. The actress subsequently took a sabbatical from performing in 2018, following the release of her film 'Zero'. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has not appeared in any films. She plans to make a comeback with the sports drama 'Chakda Xpress'. While the actress has already completed shooting, the film's release date is unknown at this time.

