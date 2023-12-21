Viral Video: Rahul Dravid's son takes internet by storm with elegant cover drives; reminds fans of 'The Wall'

As Samit Dravid continues to make waves with his exceptional performances in domestic cricket, the Dravid legacy in Indian cricket appears to be in good hands.

In a recent Cooch Behar Trophy match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, Samit Dravid, the 18-year-old son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, showcased his cricketing prowess, scoring a remarkable 98 runs and contributing with three wickets. His exceptional performance played a crucial role in Karnataka's victory by an innings and 130 runs. Samit's elegant cover drives, reminiscent of his father's style, went viral, highlighting the cricketing legacy passed down through the Dravid family.

Samit Dravid's innings of 98 not out displayed a blend of skill, composure, and a remarkable ability to play exquisite cover drives. The young cricketer not only impressed with the bat but also showcased his bowling skills by picking up three wickets in the match against Jammu and Kashmir. His all-around performance played a pivotal role in Karnataka's dominant victory.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid, despite his busy schedule, took time off from national duty to attend Samit's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Uttarakhand. This gesture reflects the unwavering support and encouragement provided by Rahul Dravid as a father and mentor. The viral video capturing Samit's cover drives echoes the familiar elegance associated with Rahul Dravid's batting.

In recent cricketing developments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the extension of contracts for the Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff. Dravid's two-year contract concluded after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where India reached the final but faced a defeat against Australia. Despite multiple offers from different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Rahul Dravid chose to continue his role as the head coach of the men's national team.

In a statement, Rahul Dravid expressed his satisfaction with the team's progress over the last two years. He highlighted the support, camaraderie, and resilient culture within the dressing room. Dravid emphasized the phenomenal skills and talent within the team and the importance of following the right process and preparations, which contributed to the team's overall success. The contract extension ensures that Dravid will continue leading the Indian team during the upcoming Test Series against South Africa, starting on December 26.