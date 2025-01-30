‘I think there's a few people’: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club

On the opening day of the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle, Steve Smith became just the fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs after legends Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

I think there's a few people: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

Batting maestro Steve Smith named three Australian stars who he feels can join him in the 10,000 Test runs chart after enlisting his name in the exclusive club.

On the opening day of the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle, Smith became just the fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs after legends Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

After completing the single on his first ball, Smith stood and soaked in the applause from the Australian contingent that travelled to Galle to support the Baggy Greens.
Smith raised the bat to all corners of the ground to celebrate the landmark moment of his illustrious career. He walked towards Usman Khawaja to share a warm embrace with his compatriot.

Also read: SL vs AUS, 1st Test: Steve Smith reaches 10,000 runs in Tests; WATCH milestone moment

After adding another laurel to his impressive list of accolades, Smith was asked about the fifth player who could join him and the other greats in the special list of players."It's a good question," Smith said before a pause, as quoted from the Sydney Morning Herald.

After giving it a thought, the 35-year-old rooted for Marnus Labushcagne, Travis Head and young prodigy Sam Konstas as the potential candidates for scripting the massive feat to their name.

"I think there's a few people that can certainly tick it off. Marnus (Labuschagne) is about halfway there. Travis (Head) potentially. (Sam) Konstas is 19, and he could play for a long, long time potentially," he said.

Out of the three, Labushcagne has had a more prolific Test career in terms of runs. The experienced batter has garnered 4,346 runs in 55 matches at a healthy average of 47.23.

Head, a notable presence in the Australian middle order, has added 3,621 runs to 54 Test appearances, scoring at an average of 43.10 and striking impressively at 67.21.

Konstas, 19, is still new to the format, having made his debut for Australia last month against India in front of a sold-out crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test.

He took the aggressive brand of cricket to a new level, adding his touch to it. With a single ramp shot off arguably the best pacer in the present generation, Jasprit Bumrah, Konstas announced himself to the world.

While sticking to his belligerent approach, Konstas brought thunder down the ground and finished with a swift 60(65) in the first innings.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur sends out strong message to BCCI selectors with hat-trick in Mumbai vs Meghalaya

Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur sends out strong message to BCCI selectors with hat-trick in Mumbai vs Meghalaya

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: 'Kohli ko bowling do, RCB' chants fill Arun Jaitley Stadium; WATCH viral video HRD

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: 'Kohli ko bowling do, RCB' chants fill Arun Jaitley Stadium; WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli asks security not to hit pitch invader during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match (WATCH) HRD

Virat Kohli asks security not to hit pitch invader during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match (WATCH)

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: Fan runs in to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium; WATCH viral video snt

Virat Kohli's Ranji return: Fan runs in to touch star batter's feet at Arun Jaitley stadium; WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli effect! Large crowd gathers to see star batter's Ranji Trophy return for Delhi; WATCH viral videos

Virat Kohli effect! Large crowd gathers to see star batter's Ranji Trophy return for Delhi; WATCH viral videos

Recent Stories

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India gcw

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India

Karnataka reports over 33000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4324 cases anr

Karnataka reports over 33,000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4,324 cases

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps gcw

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call anr

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon