Twitter explodes with memes after Vijay Mallya shares photo with 'good friend' Gayle

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who once owned the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Wednesday shared a photograph with legendary West Indian all-rounder Chris Gayle on his official Twitter handle.

In the picture, the former RCB owner is seen wearing a peach kurta, a maroon Nehru jacket, white lowers, and white training shoes. Meanwhile, Gayle, who played for the Bangalore franchise from 2011 to 2017, wore a black full sleeve t-shirt, black pants and black sports shoes.

Also read: IPL Media Rights: Here's how BCCI would share Rs 48,390 crore

"Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss," Mallya wrote in his tweet, which has gone viral. "Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever," he added.

The West Indian all-rounder, signed up in 2011 as a replacement player by RCB, became one of the best players to have played in the T20 tournament. He played for Punjab Kings after his stint with the Bangalore team. However, Gayle did not enlist for the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. He had also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009 and 2010.

In IPL, Gayle has 4965 runs from 142 matches and averages 39.72 in the league with a brilliant strike rate of 148.96. He also has six centuries to his name, including an unbeaten 175 against the now defunct Pune Warriors in 2013, which remains the highest individual score by any player in a T20.

Also read: Dinesh Karthik opens up lot of options going into T20 World Cup: Dravid

The photograph of Vijay Mallya and Chris Gayle has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a meme fest on the micro-blogging site. Here's a look at some of the memes: