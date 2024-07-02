Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Tough pill to swallow’: South Africa’s David Miller reacts to T20 WC final 2024 loss against India

    David Miller expressed deep disappointment after South Africa's loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup final in Barbados. India's seven-run victory, fueled by strong death bowling and batting performances, secured their second T20 World Cup title. Miller's attempt for a crucial shot ended with his catch, ending South Africa's bid in their first final.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    David Miller, the South African batter, expressed deep disappointment following his team's defeat to India in the ICC T20 World Cup final on Saturday in Barbados. India clinched a thrilling seven-run victory, breaking their ICC trophy drought and securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title.

    India's success was driven by stellar death bowling from Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, complemented by strong batting performances from Virat Kohli and Axar Patel.

    South Africa, playing in their first T20 World Cup final, needed 16 runs from the last six balls. Miller, known for his crucial performances, aimed for a big shot but was caught by Suryakumar Yadav near the boundary, sealing India's triumph.

    Reflecting on the match, Miller shared his feelings on Instagram. "I am gutted!! Tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar," Miller posted.

    Throughout the tournament, Miller played nine matches and scored 169 runs at an average of 28.16. He recorded one half-century and maintained a strike rate of 102.42, with his highest score being 59 not out.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 3:11 PM IST
