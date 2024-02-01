Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'There was a possibility of amputation': Rishabh Pant's shocking revelation after horrific car crash

    "If there was any nerve damage, there was a possibility of amputation. That is when I felt scared," Rishabh Pant said in Star Sports series 'Believe: To Death & Back' which documents his recovery.

    'There was a possibility of amputation': Rishabh Pant's shocking revelation after horrific car crash
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has disclosed his harrowing experience following a severe car crash that occurred 13 months ago. The incident, which took place in December 2022, left Pant fearing for the amputation of his right leg. Pant was on his way from Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee to visit his family when his car collided with the median divider on the road. This unfortunate event happened shortly after Pant had contributed significantly to India's victory in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

    "If there was any nerve damage, there was a possibility of amputation. That is when I felt scared," Pant said in Star Sports series 'Believe: To Death & Back' which documents his recovery.

    "I had taken an SUV, but what I was seeing was a sedan," he quipped as he remembered his mangled vehicle.

    Describing the immediate aftermath of the crash, the 26-year-old recalled experiencing intense pain as his right knee dislocated, twisting 180 degrees to the right while he lay face down.

    "There was someone around so I asked if he could help getting the leg back in the position. He helped the knee get back in place."

    Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar managed to rescue Pant from his SUV just before it burst into flames.

    "It was the first time I had such a feeling in life. At the time of the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious," he recollected.

    Pant received initial treatment at a hospital in Dehradun before being airlifted to Mumbai, where he was attended to by a specialist consultant arranged by the BCCI. Following surgeries to reconstruct all three ligaments in his right knee, Pant underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The dynamic batsman described the rehabilitation process as tedious at best and infuriating at worst.

    "I am focusing on recovery cut off from the world. It helps me in recovering fast, especially when the injury is so serious. For recovery you have to do the same thing every day. It's boring, it's irritating, it's frustrating, but you have to do it," he elaborated.

    The aggressive batter, pivotal in India's historic victory in the Brisbane Test of 2021 that secured a remarkable series win in Australia, mentioned that the doctor advised him a recovery time of 16 to 18 months.

    "Till the time I start playing cricket, I don't want to plan much for the future. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover. I told him that everybody is speaking different things, but you will give me the most clarity about it. He (Doctor) said it would take 16 to 18 months. I told the doctor from whatever timeline you give me, I will reduce six months from it," said Pant who is likely to return in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals.

