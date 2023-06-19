Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja's send-off sparks debate over Ollie Robinson's actions

    Border and Healy slam Robinson for Khawaja send-off in the first Test of the Ashes, while Robinson defends actions in the spirit of the intense rivalry

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Allan Border and Ian Healy criticise Robinson for his aggressive send-off to Khawaja in The Ashes, while Robinson defends his actions, stating that it's the Ashes and such intensity should be expected.

    Former Australia captain Allan Border acknowledges that the reaction was a result of the heat of the moment and suggests that Robinson may face consequences when he comes out to bat in England's second innings. Robinson remains unapologetic about his celebration.

    “I have heard some send-offs and have given some send-offs myself. It is sort of heat of the moment sort of stuf,” Border said

    “Generally, I think Robinson is a pretty fair bloke from what I gather. But, you get fired up as a big fast bowler, words are said and then afterwards it’s all forgotten about generally.

    “The media will jump on it, of course, but you know what goes around comes around, he’s put a bit of a target on his head.

    “When he comes out the bat, hopefully it’s early tomorrow, and the Aussies won’t forget that’s for sure.”

    Also Read: ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3

    Healy believes Robinson should receive a fine as he was trying to incite a reaction from Khawaja.

    “It is a lack of class like he’s been criticised for, but that’s ok, it happens in the heat of the moment. I think he should have been punished because it was shown so closely on TV and it does incite retaliation” Healy told SENQ Breakfast.

    “If Khawaja retaliated to that and said something back to him, he’d probably get in trouble.

    “He (Robinson) was trying to incite that, it was rude and it was rugged.

    “There probably should have been a little fine handed down to Ollie.”

    Also Read: ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023

    In response to the criticism, Robinson has stood by his actions and highlighted that the Australian team has also displayed similar behaviour in the past.

    Reflecting on his dismissal of Usman Khawaja, Robinson expressed his excitement, stating, "It's my first home Ashes, and it was a special moment for me to claim such a crucial wicket. Usman played exceptionally well, and getting his wicket at that point was a significant moment for our team."

    Robinson's comments suggest that his celebration was a result of the intense nature of the Ashes rivalry and the significance of the wicket for England.

    “And I think we all want that theatre of the game, don’t we? So I’m here to provide it.

    “I don’t really care how it’s perceived to be honest. It’s the Ashes, it’s professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?”

    “When you’re in the heat of the moment and have the passion of the Ashes, that can happen. We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do that to us, so just because the shoe is on the other foot, it’s not received well.

    “For me, it’s my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me. To get that wicket for the team was massive. We all want that theatre of the game and I am here to provide it.”

    The first Test is delicately balanced following Australia's dismissal of England's openers and a rain-affected Day 3. England currently stands at 28 for 2 after having bowled out Australia for 386 runs in their first innings, securing a slender seven-run lead.

    Also Read: ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Moeen Ali penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

