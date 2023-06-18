Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023

    James Anderson, widely regarded as one of the greatest pacers in cricket history, achieved a significant milestone during the first Test of the Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    James Anderson, renowned as one of the greatest swing bowlers in cricket history, achieved another remarkable milestone during the first Test of the Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston. On the third day of the match between England and Australia, Anderson claimed his 1100th first-class wicket by dismissing Alex Carey in the first session.

    Although Anderson had put in considerable effort over the first two days without taking a wicket in the Ashes 2023, he finally found success when given the ball by Ben Stokes in the morning session on day three. His crucial breakthrough helped England break the century partnership between Usman Khawaja and Carey.

    In Anderson's first over of the day, Carey survived a dismissal opportunity as the pacer induced a leading edge, but Jonny Bairstow failed to complete the catch, causing frustration for Anderson.

    However, in the 99th over of Australia's first innings, Anderson produced a brilliant inswinger on the fourth ball, dismantling Carey's stumps. Anderson achieved the historic milestone of 1100 first-class wickets which is a truly remarkable feat.

    Meanwhile, in the first innings at Edgbaston, Joe Root excelled with a century, reaching 118 runs before a surprising move by Ben Stokes, who declared England's innings at 393/8.

