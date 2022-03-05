Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit, Kohli mourn demise of spin legend

Shane Warne suffered a suspected heart attack on Friday, as he passed away at 52. Meanwhile, BCCI, along with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has paid tribute to the legend.

The cricketing world is still rattled by the unfortunate demise of legendary Australian spin great Shane Warne. On Friday, he suffered a suspected heart attack as he passed away at 52 at his villa in Thailand. Consequently, he has been showered with blessings and wishes, while the world also mourns his death.

In the meantime, Warne was also paid tribute by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking ahead of Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, he was utterly left shell-shocked. "Life is fickle and unpredictable. I stand here in disbelief and shock," he said.

Also, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma paid homage to Warne. Speaking ahead of Day 2, he dubbed his demise a massive loss to the cricket world and firmly believed he inspired a generation of cricketers. He said that the entire team was sad upon hearing the news, as he noted that he was indeed one of the greatest spinners.

Later on Saturday, before the start of day's play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a moment of silence to mark respect to Warne and legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh, who also passed away on Friday. The Indian and the Lankan players participated in the same and are donning black armbands to mourn the incidents.