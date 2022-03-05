Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit, Kohli mourn demise of spin legend

    Shane Warne suffered a suspected heart attack on Friday, as he passed away at 52. Meanwhile, BCCI, along with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has paid tribute to the legend.

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn demise of spin legend-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mohali, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    The cricketing world is still rattled by the unfortunate demise of legendary Australian spin great Shane Warne. On Friday, he suffered a suspected heart attack as he passed away at 52 at his villa in Thailand. Consequently, he has been showered with blessings and wishes, while the world also mourns his death.

    In the meantime, Warne was also paid tribute by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking ahead of Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, he was utterly left shell-shocked. "Life is fickle and unpredictable. I stand here in disbelief and shock," he said.

    ALSO READ: THAI POLICE CONFIRM 'NO SUSPECTED FOUL PLAY' AT WARNE'S VILLA FOLLOWING DEMISE

    Also, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma paid homage to Warne. Speaking ahead of Day 2, he dubbed his demise a massive loss to the cricket world and firmly believed he inspired a generation of cricketers. He said that the entire team was sad upon hearing the news, as he noted that he was indeed one of the greatest spinners.

    Later on Saturday, before the start of day's play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a moment of silence to mark respect to Warne and legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh, who also passed away on Friday. The Indian and the Lankan players participated in the same and are donning black armbands to mourn the incidents.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Shocked stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise-ayh

    "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Lets Go Shane Warne last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number

    'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52 suspected heart attack; tributes pour in

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rishabh Pant gritty 96 steals the show in Virat Kohli 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

    Recent Stories

    hollywood Batman Robert Pattinson stealing habit on the sets landed him in trouble drb

    ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson’s stealing habit on the sets landed him in trouble?

    Thai police confirm 'no suspected foul play' at Shane Warne villa following demise-ayh

    Thai police confirm 'no suspected foul play' at Warne's villa following demise

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India-dnm

    Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russia blocks Facebook, restricts Twitter; passes law on fake news-dnm

    Russia blocks Facebook, restricts Twitter; passes law on ‘fake news’

    tennis Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Alexander Zverev like umpire outburst

    Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Zverev-like umpire outburst

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon