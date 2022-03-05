Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thai police confirm 'no suspected foul play' at Warne's villa following demise

    First Published Mar 5, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Shane Warne has passed away at 52 due to a suspected heart attack. Meanwhile, the Thai police have confirmed 'no suspected foul play' involved.

    It was a piece of shocking news for the cricketing world on Friday when legendary Australian spin great Shane Warne passed away following a suspected heart attack. He was at a villa in Koh Samui on the Thai island, where he was found unresponsive. After a brief search at the residence, Thai police have confirmed no reason to suspect his death.

    As per Reuters, Warne was found unconscious by three of his friends, who were staying in the same villa. While they tried to revive him, they were unsuccessful. He was immediately taken to a hospital by ambulance. Still, the medical personnel too failed to revive him, while he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, confirmed Bo Put police's Chatchawin Nakmusik.

    ALSO READ: 'Never give up': 10 iconic quotes by Shane Warne that will inspire generations

    The officer has also confirmed that Warne's body has been transferred to another hospital. An autopsy would be performed upon him, while his associates would be questioned on Saturday. However, as things stand, his death seems to be a natural one for now.

    Following his unfortunate demise, the entire cricketing world was left in shock. Notably, it came on a day when Australia had lost another legend, as wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh, too, passed away for the same reason. The entire cricketing fraternity took to social media to mourn the loss of two great souls.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Shocked stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise-ayh

    "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Lets Go Shane Warne last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number

    'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52 suspected heart attack; tributes pour in

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rishabh Pant gritty 96 steals the show in Virat Kohli 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India-dnm

    Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russia blocks Facebook, restricts Twitter; passes law on fake news-dnm

    Russia blocks Facebook, restricts Twitter; passes law on ‘fake news’

    tennis Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Alexander Zverev like umpire outburst

    Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Zverev-like umpire outburst

    hollywood Did James Bond Daniel Craig once audition for a Bollywood film drb

    Did ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig once audition for a Bollywood film?

    Nassar birthday special 7 lesser-known facts about Baahubali Bijjaladeva drb

    Nassar birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about Baahubali’s Bijjaladeva

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon