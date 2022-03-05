Thai police confirm 'no suspected foul play' at Warne's villa following demise

Shane Warne has passed away at 52 due to a suspected heart attack. Meanwhile, the Thai police have confirmed 'no suspected foul play' involved.

It was a piece of shocking news for the cricketing world on Friday when legendary Australian spin great Shane Warne passed away following a suspected heart attack. He was at a villa in Koh Samui on the Thai island, where he was found unresponsive. After a brief search at the residence, Thai police have confirmed no reason to suspect his death.

As per Reuters, Warne was found unconscious by three of his friends, who were staying in the same villa. While they tried to revive him, they were unsuccessful. He was immediately taken to a hospital by ambulance. Still, the medical personnel too failed to revive him, while he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, confirmed Bo Put police's Chatchawin Nakmusik. ALSO READ: 'Never give up': 10 iconic quotes by Shane Warne that will inspire generations

The officer has also confirmed that Warne's body has been transferred to another hospital. An autopsy would be performed upon him, while his associates would be questioned on Saturday. However, as things stand, his death seems to be a natural one for now.