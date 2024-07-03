T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus road show in Mumbai, felicitation at Wankhede

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to celebrate their victory with an open bus road show and a felicitation ceremony at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

After departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight with a special call sign "AIC24WC" — Air India Champions 24 World Cup, the Indian team is expected to arrive in New Delhi early Thursday morning at 6:20 am.

Despite initial delays caused by Hurricane Beryl, the team, along with support staff, players' families, some board officials, and accompanying Indian media, successfully departed Barbados on Wednesday morning at 4:50 am local time, arranged by the BCCI.

"The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president (Roger Binny) and secretary (Jay Shah), who are looking after all the arrangements," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

"The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised. There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced,” he added.

Preparations are underway for the Indian cricket team's celebratory events in Mumbai, including an open bus road show from Nariman Point to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which also serves as the BCCI headquarters.

A felicitation ceremony is scheduled at Wankhede Stadium to honor the victorious Indian team. This echoes a similar celebration held 14 years ago when MS Dhoni's team triumphed over Pakistan in the inaugural 2007 World T20 final in South Africa.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the team clinched the title with a thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in the final at Kensington Oval last Saturday.

