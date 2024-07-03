Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus road show in Mumbai, felicitation at Wankhede

    The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to celebrate their victory with an open bus road show and a felicitation ceremony at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

    T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus road show in Mumbai, felicitation at Wankhede snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to celebrate their victory with an open bus road show and a felicitation ceremony at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

    After departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight with a special call sign "AIC24WC" — Air India Champions 24 World Cup, the Indian team is expected to arrive in New Delhi early Thursday morning at 6:20 am.

    Despite initial delays caused by Hurricane Beryl, the team, along with support staff, players' families, some board officials, and accompanying Indian media, successfully departed Barbados on Wednesday morning at 4:50 am local time, arranged by the BCCI.

    Also read: T20 WC 2024 champions India depart from hurricane-hit Barbados; to reach Delhi on Thursday (WATCH)

    "The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president (Roger Binny) and secretary (Jay Shah), who are looking after all the arrangements," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

    "The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised. There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced,” he added.

    Preparations are underway for the Indian cricket team's celebratory events in Mumbai, including an open bus road show from Nariman Point to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which also serves as the BCCI headquarters.

    A felicitation ceremony is scheduled at Wankhede Stadium to honor the victorious Indian team. This echoes a similar celebration held 14 years ago when MS Dhoni's team triumphed over Pakistan in the inaugural 2007 World T20 final in South Africa.

    Led by Rohit Sharma, the team clinched the title with a thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in the final at Kensington Oval last Saturday.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 5:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Champions Trophy 2025 draft: India vs Pakistan blockbuster on March 1 in Lahore, BCCI yet to give consent snt

    Champions Trophy 2025 draft: India vs Pakistan blockbuster on March 1 in Lahore, BCCI yet to give consent

    Milestone alert! Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to clinch top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings snt

    Milestone alert! Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to clinch top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

    India T20 World Cup 2024-winning team leaves hurricane-hit Barbados; to reach Delhi on Thursday (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024 champions India depart from hurricane-hit Barbados; to reach Delhi on Thursday (WATCH)

    Special Air India flight AIC24WC lands in Barbados to bring T20 WC 2024 champions India back home (WATCH) snt

    Special Air India flight AIC24WC lands in Barbados to bring T20 WC 2024 champions India back home (WATCH)

    Tough pill to swallow South Africa s David Miller reacts to T20 World Cup final 2024 loss against India vkp

    ‘Tough pill to swallow’: South Africa’s David Miller reacts to T20 WC final 2024 loss against India

    Recent Stories

    Times when Vaani Kapoor shared HOT pictures that took the internet by storm RKK

    Times when Vaani Kapoor shared HOT pictures that took the internet by storm

    Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand Chief Minister post jail release Champai Soren to resign Reports vkp

    BREAKING: Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand CM post jail release, Champai Soren to resign; Reports

    Channapatna to be merged with Bengaluru Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    'Channapatna to be merged with Bengaluru': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Anant Radhika wedding: Menu to serve Chaat from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar ATG

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Menu to serve Chaat from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked AJR

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon