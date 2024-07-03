Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024 champions India depart from hurricane-hit Barbados; to reach Delhi on Thursday (WATCH)

    The Indian cricket team, winners of the T20 World Cup, finally departed for Delhi on a charter flight from Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday.

    India T20 World Cup 2024-winning team leaves hurricane-hit Barbados; to reach Delhi on Thursday (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    The Indian cricket team, winners of the T20 World Cup, finally departed for Delhi on a charter flight from Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday. They had been stranded for three days due to a Category 4 hurricane.

    The Air India special charter flight, AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), took off around 4:50 am local time and is scheduled to land in Delhi on Thursday at approximately 6:20 am (IST).

    "Coming home," posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, sharing a photo with the trophy on the aircraft before departure.

    The Indian cricket team, their support staff, the players' families, board officials, and members of the travelling media contingent are all aboard a flight arranged by the BCCI.

    Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team secured the title with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final match held on Saturday.

    The Boeing 777, which departed from New Jersey, USA, on July 2, touched down in Barbados around 2 am local time. Airport staff noted that they had never seen a larger plane land at the Grantley Adams International Airport, which resumed operations on Tuesday.

    Initially, the team was set to leave around 6 pm local time on July 2 and arrive in India by 7:45 pm (IST) on Wednesday. However, the departure was delayed due to the plane's late arrival in Barbados.

    The players will be honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after their return to India. Additionally, a roadshow is planned in Mumbai to celebrate the team's triumph, ending an 11-year trophy drought.

    Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl is now moving towards Jamaica.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
