T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies slam Australia in a high-scoring warm-up encounter, match details and more

West Indies showcased their T20 prowess with a dominant victory over an undermanned Australia in their final warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In their final T20 World Cup warm-up match in Trinidad, West Indies delivered a resounding statement with a commanding victory over an undermanned Australia. Blistering half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell powered West Indies to a formidable total of 257 for 4 in 20 overs. In response, Australia, fielding with just nine players and coaches as sub fielders, managed 222 for 7, falling short by 35 runs.

West Indies' dominant performance, led by Pooran and Powell, underscores their readiness for the T20 World Cup 2024. Australia, despite the circumstances, showed resilience but struggled to match the firepower of the hosts. With both teams now preparing for the tournament, West Indies will look to carry this momentum forward while Australia seeks to regroup and finalize their squad ahead of their opening match.

Key Highlights:

Nicholas Pooran set the stage on fire with a breathtaking knock of 75 runs from just 25 balls, including 12 sixes. Rovman Powell, the skipper, added to the onslaught with a quickfire 52 from 25 deliveries, contributing to a flurry of boundaries and sixes that defined the West Indies innings. Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 47 off 18 balls bolstered the total in the final overs.

Australia's Struggle:

Facing a daunting target, Australia relied on Josh Inglis's aggressive 55 off 30 balls to keep their chase alive, but the lack of depth in their batting lineup proved decisive. With only nine players available, Australia's innings never gained momentum despite Ashton Agar's explosive start, opening the batting and smashing 28 off 13 balls.

Bowling Woes:

Australia's bowlers struggled to contain the West Indies batsmen, with Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar conceding 120 runs combined in their eight overs. Nathan Ellis, however, continued to impress, picking up 42 runs from his four overs, while Tim David was the most economical, conceding 40 runs and picking up a wicket.

Impact Performances:

Gudakesh Motie shone for West Indies, taking crucial wickets in the middle overs to finish with figures of 2 for 31. In response, Nathan Ellis contributed with the bat, scoring 39 off 22 balls to add respectability to Australia's total.

