T20 World Cup 2024: Report claims team India unhappy with 'average' training facilities in NY; ICC responds

Team India is reportedly unhappy with the “average” practice facilities provided to them by ICC for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

With less than a week remaining until India's inaugural match at the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Stadium, concerns have arisen within the Indian camp regarding the training facilities provided to them for acclimatization.

The team's first practice session, held at Cantiague Park in New York, received criticism from key players Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who described the facilities as "average," according to a report by News18.

The Indian team has communicated its dissatisfaction with the temporary arrangements made by the ICC for their training needs. Additionally, there were complaints about the quality of food provided at the venue.

“Everything is makeshift – from pitches to other facilities. Safe to say everything is very average in nature. The team has raised their concerns,” a source close to developments told the website.

In response to queries regarding the practice facilities at Cantiague Park, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that they have not received any complaints or concerns from any team regarding the said facilities.

"There has been no complaint or concern expressed regarding the practice facilities at Cantiague Park by any team," the ICC said.

Team India is expected to play their first three Group A matches including against Pakistan on 9 June in New York.

The ICC event marks the USA's debut as a host, with 16 matches spread across three venues. Despite its lack of cricketing tradition, the country faces the challenge of hosting teams accustomed to more established cricketing infrastructures like India or Australia.

The tournament serves as a significant test for the USA, highlighted by the recent damage caused by thunderstorms at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The severe weather led to the cancellation of a warm-up match between the USA and Bangladesh, with a giant temporary LED display suffering damage from strong winds. The third venue set to host matches is Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

