    T20 World Cup 2024: Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan team, give them 'club level' team tag

    Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal harshly criticised the Pakistan cricket team, calling them a "club team" after their narrow loss to India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal harshly criticised the Men in Green for their performance against arch-rival India, calling them a "club team" in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Despite Naseem Shah's brilliant pace bowling that restricted India to 119 runs, Pakistan failed to capitalise. At 73/3 in the 13th over, they seemed on track to chase down the target, but Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal triggered a collapse.

    India seized the opportunity with a stellar performance from Jasprit Bumrah, ultimately securing a narrow 6-run victory. Akmal, reflecting on Pakistan's performance, stated that the players crumbled under pressure and suggested that if India had to chase 120, they would have done so with ease.

    "They were under pressure and looked lost. If India had to chase 120, they would have finished the game five overs early. Pakistan's performance was disgraceful. India outclassed them with teamwork and world-class bowling," Akmal remarked on his YouTube channel.

    Rishabh Pant's 42 runs were crucial as India managed to reach 119 despite a middle-order collapse. After recovering from a life-threatening accident in December 2022, Pant made his international comeback in this World Cup, thriving in his new role at number three.

    Akmal praised Pant's remarkable comeback and indirectly criticised Pakistan's selection process. "You missed the chance to defeat India due to your mistakes. Pant's return is a result of hard work and following a process. Players should earn their place like Pant, not through favouritism. This doesn't feel like a Pakistan team; it feels like a club team. A performance like Pant's 42 off 31 could have finished the match earlier and improved our net run rate," Akmal added.

    With two consecutive wins, India aims to continue their winning streak as they face co-hosts USA on Wednesday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
