T20 World Cup 2024: Clinical Australia defeat England by 36 runs in the high-stakes encounter

Australia triumphed over England by 36 runs, securing their second consecutive win in the tournament with a commanding performance that left the defending champions with no answers.

After being sent in to bat by England skipper Jos Buttler, Australia’s openers Travis Head and David Warner ignited the innings in the second over, attacking Will Jacks and scoring 22 runs off his over. The pair added 70 runs for the first wicket before Warner (34) fell on the last delivery of the 5th over, followed by Head (39) four balls later.

Glenn Maxwell showed flashes of his potential with a 28 off 25, while captain Mitchell Marsh contributed 35 off 25. Key contributions from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade helped Australia become the first team to surpass 200 runs in this T20 World Cup.

Chris Jordan claimed two wickets, while Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone each took one.

In response, England’s openers launched a fierce counterattack. Buttler and Phil Salt rapidly brought up 50 runs by the sixth over. However, Adam Zampa’s introduction in the 8th over proved pivotal as he dismissed Salt for 37 and then Buttler in his next over.

Marcus Stoinis, with his golden arm, removed the dangerous Will Jacks, and although Moeen Ali provided a spark with a cameo of 25 off 15, England ultimately fell 36 runs short of the target.

Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins each took two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Stoinis took one apiece.

