    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH)

    Former India captain Sourav Ganguly supports Gautam Gambhir as a potential coach for the national cricket team, highlighting the importance of appointing a home-grown talent.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his support for Gautam Gambhir as a potential coach for the national cricket team if he has applied for the position. Speaking at the inauguration of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference on Saturday, Ganguly emphasised the importance of appointing a home-grown talent to the prestigious role.

    "I am in favour of an Indian coach. If he has applied, Gambhir will be a good coach," Ganguly stated.

    Meanwhile, in an interview with Revsportz's Boria Majumdar, Ganguly further reiterated that Gambhir has all the qualities needed in India's head coach. "I don’t know whether he has applied. Has he? If he has, he makes a very good candidate. He is honest, understands the game very well and has had success with the Knight Riders in the IPL. In Gautam, you have all the qualities you need in India’s head coach," the former Indian skipper said.

    Gambhir, a former World Cup-winning batter, recently mentored his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, ending a ten-year drought. This achievement positions him as a strong contender to succeed Rahul Dravid, who will step down after India's T20 World Cup campaign.

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also indicated a preference for an Indian coach. "Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah mentioned.

    He further emphasized that in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket is a critical criterion for the new coach, stating it is crucial for "truly elevating Team India to the next level."

    India's T20 World Cup Prospects

    Ganguly also shared his optimism about India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, starting on Saturday.

    "India have very good chances in the World Cup. India will have to play like a T20 team. There is enormous talent," he said.

    With strong support for Gambhir as a potential coach and high hopes for India's performance in the T20 World Cup, the future of Indian cricket looks promising.

