SL vs AUS, 1st Test: Steve Smith reaches 10,000 runs in Tests; WATCH milestone moment

Australia talismanic batter Steve Smith scripted a historic feat on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, January 29.

Steve Smith became the fourth Australian batter after Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting and the overall 15th batter to complete 10,000 runs in the history of Test Cricket. The former Australia captain entered the Test series opener against Sri Lanka with 9999 runs under his belt. Smith fell short of achieving the landmark of 10,000 runs by just one run after he was dismissed for just four runs in Australia’s 162-run chase against India in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

The legendary Australian batter has finally managed to complete the historic feat in the first session of Day 1. Steve Smith walked out to bat after Marcus Labuschagne’s dismissal at 135/2. In the 30 over of Australia's first innings batting, Smith took a run after hitting the ball towards short mid-wicket off Prabath Jayasuriya and completed 10,000 runs of his illustrious Test career. As soon as he reached the landmark, the Australia dressing room stood up to applaud Steve Smith as the former captain raised his willow to all corners of the ground. The video of Steve Smith completing his milestone went viral on social media.

