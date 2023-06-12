Shubman Gill fined by ICC for comments on his WTC final dismissal

Television umpire Richard Kettleborough made a conclusive decision during the match, confirming that Cameron Green had successfully taken a clean catch to dismiss Shubman Gill. Nevertheless, Gill later took to social media and posted a message that appeared to question the validity of the decision.

Team India Opener Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for his comments regarding the decision to give him out during the fourth day of the Test match. According to the International Cricket Council, his remarks breached article 2.7, which pertains to public criticism or inappropriate comments related to incidents occurring in international matches.

As a consequence, Gill has been fined an additional 15% of his match fee. This means that he will have to pay back a portion of his earnings as part of his punishment, resulting in a total fine of 115% of his match fees.

In the eighth over, delivered by Scott Boland, the ball struck Shubman's bat and swiftly travelled towards the slip cordon, where Cameron Green showed remarkable athleticism by diving to his left and securing a remarkable one-handed catch. After watching the replays, television umpire Richard Kettleborough determined that Cameron Green had taken a clean catch to dismiss Gill. However, Gill took to social media later in the day and made a post that seemed to challenge the decision.

India faced a 209-run defeat on the fifth day of the WTC Final against a highly motivated Australia in south London.

Apart from Shubman Gill, the entire Team India will forfeit their match fees due to their slow over rate, while Australia will also face a penalty of 80 per cent of their match fees.

India fell short by five overs as per the stipulated target, taking into account time allowances, while Australia was found to be four overs behind. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the designated time.

The fine on Shubman had been anticipated. After the cricketer took to Twitter, former Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting predicted that there could be some sort of fine or maybe even a suspension.

'That is a direct crack at the umpire for the decision that he made. You cannot do that,' Ponting said.

Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India had sought to end the dispute over the dismissal. We should not create a dispute and accept the third umpire’s decision, said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.