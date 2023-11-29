Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kane Williamson's spectacular 121 runs propel New Zealand to a formidable score against Bangladesh

    In a dazzling display of skill and consistency, New Zealand's cricket maestro Kane Williamson notched up an impressive 121 runs in his 95th Test match against Bangladesh.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    In his 95th Test match, Kane Williamson showcased his batting brilliance, amassing a remarkable 121 runs against Bangladesh. With over 8200 runs in his illustrious Test career, Williamson's consistency and skill were evident once again. Notably, against Bangladesh, he achieved a milestone by completing over 750 runs with an impressive hundred-plus average. During the first Test of the series, Williamson's exceptional performance included scoring two centuries against the Tigers, marking his 11th away Test ton.

    The encounter between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two-match Test series commenced on November 28, following the conclusion of the World Cup. Bangladesh, after winning the toss, chose to bat first. Mahmudul Hasan Joy provided a solid start with a commendable knock of 86 runs in 166 balls. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque contributed 37 runs each. Ultimately, Bangladesh posted a total of 310 runs in the first innings.

    However, New Zealand faced a challenging start in their second innings. Despite early setbacks with Tom Latham and Devon Conway departing for 21 and 12 runs, respectively, Kane Williamson emerged as the standout performer. His masterful innings of 104 runs from 205 deliveries, featuring 11 boundaries, steered New Zealand to a more favorable position. Daryl Mitchell and Glen Philips made valuable contributions, scoring 41 and 42 runs, respectively. At the close of the day, New Zealand stood at 268/8 in their second innings. The match continues with heightened anticipation for further cricketing excellence from both sides.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
