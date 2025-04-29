Vaibhav Suryavanshi's grabbed the headlines off the field after his fake X handle replied to Sachin Tendulkar, who complimented the young batters for his sensational century knock against GT.

Rajasthan Royals young batting Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world with a sensational performance against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, April 28.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi launched a brutal assault on GT’s bowlers as he played a phenomenal knock of 101 off 37 balls to help RR chase down 210-run target in 15.5 overs. He formed a 166-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (70* off 40 balls), which is a record stand for the Rajasthan Royals for any wicket. During his sensational knock, Suryavanshi shattered several records, including the fastest Indian to score an IPL century and youngest to get to three-figure in the history of T20 cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi went all out against Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack in the powerplay as he brought up his maiden IPL fifty in just 17 balls, which joint-fifth fastest fifty by an Indian batter in the tournament. IIn the 11th over, Suryavanshi was batting on 94 when he smashed a six of Rashid Khan to complete his maiden IPL century in just 35 balls, shattering Yusuf Patha’s Indian record of 37 balls to three-figure mark.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s fake X profile causes stir

Vaibhav Suryavanshi might have grabbed the headlines on the field with his sensational batting, but he was also on the news for a wrong reason. With the cricketing world left in awe of 14-year-old’s batting brilliance, former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on the young batter for his sensational performance.

Tendulkar took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!”

A profile in the name of Vaibhav Suryavanshi caused a massive uproar after he replied to Sachin Tendulkar for his appreciation.

“Thank you so much Sir. It’s been a dream to earn a compliment from someone I’ve admired. Grateful beyond words.” X handle ‘@VaibhavOfficia’

A reply to Sachin Tendulkar from an imposter account posing as Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached 1.5 million users, garnering nearly 5,000 retweets and 65,000 likes, with many believing it was the young batter’s real account. However, the account was later confirmed to be fake, and X took swift action for the following reasons:

1. Not followed by Rajasthan Royals (they follow all their players).

2. Account handle using ‘Officia’, professional account tend to avoid such names.

3. All tweets and replies originated on 28th April, likely to farm engagement.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi reflects on his maiden IPL century

Speaking after winning the Player of the match for his sensational performance, Vaibhav was happy to have fulfilled his dream of scoring a century in the IPL. He also spoke about how Yashasvi Jaiswal motivated him throughout the innings.

“It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result has shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play.” Vaibhav said at the post-match presentation.

“Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he infuses positive things. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing.” he added.