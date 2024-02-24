Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer and 'real hero' Amir Hussain Lone in Kashmir; WATCH viral video

    Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is enjoying a vacation in Kashmir, on Saturday shared a heartwarming video of his meeting with para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, who the Master Blaster dubbed as 'real hero'.

    Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone gained widespread attention last month as videos of his remarkable batting skills went viral across social media platforms. Despite losing both arms in an accident at the age of seven, the 34-year-old from Anantnag in Kashmir has become an inspiration due to his unwavering determination and love for cricket.

    Amir's extraordinary abilities, such as bowling with his feet and batting by balancing the bat between his shoulder and neck, earned admiration from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar publicly praised Amir's resilience and expressed his desire to meet him someday, acknowledging his role in inspiring countless cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

    "Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," Tendulkar had posted.

    Fulfilling his wish, Tendulkar, presently vacationing in Kashmir, visited Amir's home. In a video shared on X on Saturday, the batting legend can be seen engaging with Amir and his family, underscoring the power of sports to transcend physical limitations and unite individuals through shared passion and admiration.

    Amir's tale of grit and determination traces back to the tragic accident in 1997 when he lost his arms at his family's sawmill in Waghama village, Anantnag's Bijbehara. Despite the adversity, timely treatment facilitated by his parents and a local army unit enabled him to rise again within three years.

    Amidst the challenges, Amir found unwavering support from his grandmother, who encouraged him to resume schooling after a three-year hiatus, although she passed away some years ago. In 2013, a teacher recognized Amir's cricketing talent and introduced him to the local para cricket team, marking the beginning of his remarkable journey.

    From local matches to international platforms, Amir's prowess in cricket took him to Nepal, Dubai, and more recently, Sharjah, where he participated in the UAE para league. Beyond the cricketing arena, Amir's resilience has caught the attention of icons like Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, who invited him to witness the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai.

    Today, Amir leads the J&K para cricket team, symbolizing resilience, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit to overcome challenges against all odds.

