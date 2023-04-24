Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) gate named after Master Blaster

    Sachin Tendulkar has turned 50 years old. As he celebrates the landmark in his personal life, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has honoured him and his legacy by naming a gate after him.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    On Monday, a gate named after legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to mark the 50th birthday of the Indian batting legend. Tendulkar, who turned 50 on Monday, made three centuries and 785 runs with a highest score of 241 not out (in 2004) in five Tests at the SCG and averaged 157 at what he described as his favourite cricket ground outside of India.

    "The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92," Tendulkar said in a statement issued by the SCG. Another gate in the name of Brian Lara was also unveiled to mark 30 years since the West Indian legend's innings of 277 at the SCG. The gates were revealed by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch, CEO Kerrie Mather, and Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley.

    All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, between the Members Pavilion's away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand. A plaque was also erected describing the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, the achievements of the two legends and their statistics at the SCG.

    "It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian. Thank the SCG and Cricket Australia teams for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon," Tendulkar said.

    Lara, on his part, said: "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for my family and me, and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia." Tendulkar and Lara thus joined Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG.

    The Australian cricket team enters the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue. "Sachin Tendulkar's record at the SCG is remarkable, while Brian Lara's maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player. Both players remain deeply affectionate for the SCG and remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney," Mather said.

    CA CEO Nick Hockley added: "As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG. Their feats will no doubt inspire visiting international teams and all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the SCG for generations to come."

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
