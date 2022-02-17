  • Facebook
    Ranji Trophy: Sreesanth's comeback after 9 years sends cricket fans into a tizzy

    The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy is being played from Thursday. S Sreesanth is playing his first game in nine years for Kerala, claiming two wickets. Here's how fans reacted.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rajkot, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
    On Thursday, Ranji Trophy 2021-22 finally got underway, much to the delight of the cricket lovers following a two-year exile due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the league stage started, fans were glued to the clash between Kerala and Meghalaya, played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The match was notable for Indian pacer S Sreesanth making his comeback to the tournament after nine years.

    Sreesanth was off to a decent start, claiming a couple of wickets, as he finished with figures of 2/40. As a result, fans were both delighted and emotional by his return. Although he has to be consistent in terms of his performance to grab the eyes of the selectors, fans feel that this could be the beginning of his bid to return to Team India, as we present how the fans reacted on Twitter.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2021-22 - Manoj Tiwary in Bengal XI; first player to play as Cabinet Minister

    Earlier, Sreesanth had also put his name in the IPL 2022 Mega auction. However, he went unsold, while he did not make the final list of players placed on auction over the weekend. He took to his Twitter handle following the snub to post a video of him singing, "Never give up".

    Ahead of his Ranji comeback, he also shared his bowling videos while practising with the Kerala squad at the nets. Kerala has managed to dismiss Meghalaya for 148, with Eden Apple having the best figures of 4/41. Kerala has already scored 205/1 and possesses a lead of 57 runs, with Rohan Kunnummal scoring 107, while Ponnam Rahul unbeaten at 91.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
