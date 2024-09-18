Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals

Australian legend Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) starting from IPL 2025, just over two months after parting ways with Delhi Capitals, where he served as head coach for seven years.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) starting from IPL 2025, just over two months after parting ways with Delhi Capitals, where he served as head coach for seven years.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ponting has signed a multi-year contract with Punjab Kings, a franchise owned by multiple stakeholders. Ponting will have the final say in assembling the coaching staff, though it's unclear whether any members from the previous coaching unit—such as Trevor Bayliss (former head coach), Sanjay Bangar (head of cricket development), Charl Langveldt (fast-bowling coach), and Sunil Joshi (spin-bowling coach)—will remain.

Ricky Ponting will become Punjab Kings' sixth head coach in seven seasons, as the franchise looks to turn its fortunes around following a ninth-place finish in IPL 2024. Punjab has not qualified for the playoffs since their runner-up finish in 2014. One of Ponting's first tasks will be to shortlist players for retention ahead of the next season, while franchises await confirmation of the retention rules from the IPL.

Key performers for Punjab last season included Harshal Patel, who claimed the Purple Cap for the second time in IPL 2024, along with uncapped Indian players Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. The squad also boasts left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, and legspinner Rahul Chahar. Their overseas contingent includes England's Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Johnny Bairstow, as well as South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

With the recent retirement of Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab will also need to identify a new captain for the upcoming season.

Ricky Ponting has been involved in the IPL since its inception in 2008, beginning as a player for Kolkata Knight Riders and later joining Mumbai Indians. In 2013, he stepped down as captain of Mumbai midway through the season, allowing Rohit Sharma to take over, a move that led to the team winning the title that year. Ponting continued with Mumbai in an advisory role in 2014 before becoming head coach for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

In 2018, Ponting became the head coach of Delhi Capitals, guiding them to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021, including their first IPL final appearance in 2020. After parting ways with Delhi in July 2024, Ponting led Washington Freedom to a championship win as head coach that same year.

Latest Videos