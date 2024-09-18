Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals

    Australian legend Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) starting from IPL 2025, just over two months after parting ways with Delhi Capitals, where he served as head coach for seven years.

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    Australian legend Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) starting from IPL 2025, just over two months after parting ways with Delhi Capitals, where he served as head coach for seven years.

    According to ESPNcricinfo, Ponting has signed a multi-year contract with Punjab Kings, a franchise owned by multiple stakeholders. Ponting will have the final say in assembling the coaching staff, though it's unclear whether any members from the previous coaching unit—such as Trevor Bayliss (former head coach), Sanjay Bangar (head of cricket development), Charl Langveldt (fast-bowling coach), and Sunil Joshi (spin-bowling coach)—will remain.

    Ricky Ponting will become Punjab Kings' sixth head coach in seven seasons, as the franchise looks to turn its fortunes around following a ninth-place finish in IPL 2024. Punjab has not qualified for the playoffs since their runner-up finish in 2014. One of Ponting's first tasks will be to shortlist players for retention ahead of the next season, while franchises await confirmation of the retention rules from the IPL.

    Key performers for Punjab last season included Harshal Patel, who claimed the Purple Cap for the second time in IPL 2024, along with uncapped Indian players Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. The squad also boasts left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, and legspinner Rahul Chahar. Their overseas contingent includes England's Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Johnny Bairstow, as well as South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

    With the recent retirement of Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab will also need to identify a new captain for the upcoming season.

    Ricky Ponting has been involved in the IPL since its inception in 2008, beginning as a player for Kolkata Knight Riders and later joining Mumbai Indians. In 2013, he stepped down as captain of Mumbai midway through the season, allowing Rohit Sharma to take over, a move that led to the team winning the title that year. Ponting continued with Mumbai in an advisory role in 2014 before becoming head coach for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

    In 2018, Ponting became the head coach of Delhi Capitals, guiding them to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021, including their first IPL final appearance in 2020. After parting ways with Delhi in July 2024, Ponting led Washington Freedom to a championship win as head coach that same year.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India scr

    Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India

    ICC doubles prize money for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, winner to receive record Rs 19.6 crore snt

    ICC doubles prize money for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, winner to receive record Rs 19.6 crore

    cricket ENG vs AUS: 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman added to Australia ODI squad as cover scr

    ENG vs AUS: 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman added to Australia ODI squad as cover

    cricket IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test scr

    IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test

    cricket Sri Lanka announce squad for home Test series against New Zealand scr

    Sri Lanka announce squad for home Test series against New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    Struggling to keep spiders away? Tips, tricks to keep them away RKK

    Struggling to keep spiders away? Tips, tricks to keep them away

    Cuteness Alert! Kim Kardashian shares her kids photos as they head to school; North West is all grown up (PICTURES) RBA

    Cuteness Alert! Kim Kardashian shares her kids photos as they head to school; North West is all grown up

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy Here is why the iconic brand is in debt vkp

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy: Here’s why the iconic brand is in debt

    Want to stay young? Avoid THESE foods for youthful skin RKK

    Want to stay young? Avoid THESE foods for youthful skin

    Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' OFFER! You can get 1-year free Jio AirFiber connection; Check deals gcw

    Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' OFFER! You can get 1-year free Jio AirFiber connection; Check deals

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon