Revealed: Why Wasim Akram never considered coaching Pakistan team

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has said he has never considered coaching the national team because of the criticism, abuse and hate that are directed at coaches and captains in the country.

Wasim Akram, a former captain of Pakistan, has claimed that the country's hostility toward coaches and captains has prevented him from ever considering managing the national team.

"I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistan cricket, it is intolerable the way the captain and coaches are not only criticised but also abused by everyone," Akram said in an interview.

Also read: ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains number one T20I spot, Mohammed Siraj dominates in ODIs

"The abuse and at times hate which the captain and coach have to bear, I don't think I am up to it. I don't have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to the use of social media. They are some people who I think only sit on Twitter day and night to send out negative comments," the legendary pacer noted.

Akram continued by saying he wanted to avoid the additional stress of managing the national team.

"League cricket is different, the pressure and expectation levels are different, which is why I am involved with the Karachi Kings side in the PSL," he said.

The legendary pace bowler claimed that in his capacity as coach of the Karachi team, some players frequently approach him to talk cricket and that he is always there to support and mentor them.

"I am always willing to be of service to Pakistan cricket but not at the cost of having to bear unnecessary criticism and abuse from anyone out there," Akram noted.

Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav to contest for Shreyas Iyer's middle-order spot

Furthermore, Babar Azam should not be replaced as captain in any game format, according to Akram's advice to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"I think it will be a mistake. Because even if you change him as captain in any format it is not going to make any difference. What are the options. (It's) best if he is supported by all of us, including the board. He is young and he will get better as captain. My thinking is that no one is born a natural captain and leader, these things come with time and experience," the Pakistani great added.

Akram added he had always supported Babar as captain because he had a lot of cricket ahead of him and also because he was an automatic selection in the team.

"As a nation, I think for once we need to be positive and back Babar. Let's do it and see what happens. I am confident he will become a good captain."

Akram said he was embarrassed at the way pressure had been built around Babar in recent days. "People in other countries laugh at our cricket culture. We need to start being more positive. Win and loss is part of the game."

He emphasised that Babar had achieved a great feat by leading the squad to the T20 Asia Cup final and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Akram also refrained from commenting on Ramiz Raja's leadership of the PCB.

Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja forced to miss India flight due to visa delay

"I don't want to talk about him. There is a misconception that only a former cricketer should head the board... I don't buy that because this is a job which requires a lot of administrative skills and the ability to have good communication with other boards etc," Akram concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)