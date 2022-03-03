  • Facebook
    Ranji Trophy approaches landmark moment: Railways-J&K play 5,000th game

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is undergoing its first phase. Meanwhile, it is all set to conduct its 5,000th game. It will be played between Railways and Jammu & Kashmir.

    Ranji Trophy approaches landmark moment: Railways-J&K play 5,000th game-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    The first phase of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy is already underway and will be concluded soon. Meanwhile, the tournament is all set for a landmark moment, as it will have its 5,000th game being played. Railways and Jammu & Kashmir will be playing the monumental match at the Indian Institute of Technology Chemplast Ground in Chennai from Thursday.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its social media handles to acknowledge the same, as it is a proud moment for the board and all Indian cricket. "5,000 reasons to celebrate! 🙌 A landmark moment in the history of #RanjiTrophy! 👏", BCCI captioned the post.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy - Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut, fans go berserk

    Ranji Trophy has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the challenges faced by the BCCI over smooth conduction of the tournament, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevailed. It remains the premier First-Class (FC) competition in India. The tournament is named after legendary former Indian cricketer Ranjitsinhji, commonly referred to as Ranji.

    The Ranji Trophy was played for the first time in 1934-35. The first-ever match was played between Madras and Mysore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Mumbai happens to be the most successful team in the tournament, having won 41 titles, while it also holds the record of most consecutive title wins (15) between 1958-59 to 1972-73.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
