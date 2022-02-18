Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut, fans go berserk

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has already seen records being scripted on Day 2 of the league stage. Meanwhile, Bihar's Sakibul Gani slammed a triple century. Consequently, he scripted a world record.

It has been a terrific start to the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy. On Day 2 of the first round of league stage matches, a world record was scripted during the Plate Division game between Bihar and Mizoram. Played at the Jadavpur University Campus Ground 2 in Kolkata, Bihar's Sakibul Gani slammed a triple century on Friday.

Gani scored 341 off 405 deliveries, as his innings included 57 fours and a couple of sixes, while he batted at a strike rate of 84.20. As a result, he has become the first-ever player in First-Class (FC) cricket history to score a triple ton on debut, going past the previous best by Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rothera, who scored 267 in 2018. He was aided by his partner Babul Kumar, who remained unbeaten on 229.

As a result, fans were left astonished following his innings, taking to social media to celebrate his feat. Check out some of the top reactions above. In the meantime, Bihar played a mammoth innings and scored a massive 686/5, thanks to Babul and Gani.

Brief scores: Bihar 686/5 (Babul- 229*, Gani- 341; Iqbal Abdulla- 2/136) vs Mizoram.