Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals are underway. Meanwhile, Day 1 saw some star performances as we take a look at the ones who fared.

The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy has entered its quarterfinals stage. Eight teams are battling it out, while four have already asserted their early dominance in their respective matches. On the other hand, these matches were headlined by some star performances, be it with the bat and the ball. The games between Bengal vs Jharkhand, Mumbai vs Uttarakhand and Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh were the ones that saw quite a few star performances. In the same light, we present those star performers and how they have set up the game for their side heading into Day 2.

Sudip Kumar Gharami (Bengal)

The Bengal based batter made his Ranji debut this term and has been sensational, especially in the quarters. He slammed his maiden First-Class (FC) century on Day 1 to put Bengal on the top, while his 200-plus runs partnership with Bengal veteran Anustup Majumdar has also done wonders for the side, as Bengal has gone past 300 runs and looks the stronger side for now.

Anustup Majumdar (Bengal)

As for Gharami's partner, Majumdar drew eyeballs with his classy performance on Day 1, duly supporting the former throughout. During this 200-plus stand, he perfectly set up his innings, too, as he crawled his way to his century on Day 2, putting Bengal on the very top against Jharkhand. It happens to be his tenth FC ton and his first of the season.

Suved Parkar (Mumbai)

Mumbai's middle-order batter Parkar is making his FC debut in this QF tie. However, to everyone's surprise, he hit the jackpot in his first outing, striking a century in his first attempt and remains unbeaten so far. He is also involved in a terrific partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, over 200 runs, as Mumbai has neared 400 runs.

Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai)

Parkar's partner Sarfaraz continued his decent form from the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). His innings was similar to that of Majumdar for Bengal, as he duly supported Parkar and, in the process, set up his innings perfectly. He, too, has slammed his ton on Day 2, his seventh in FC and his third of the season. Mumbai looks favourite here so far against Uttarakhand.

Saurabh Kumar (UP)

UP all-rounder Saurabh was terrific with the ball on Monday. The orthodox left-arm spinner rattled the Karnataka batters with a four-for, dismissing Ravikumar Samarth (57), skipper Manish Pandey (27), wicketkeeper-batter Srinivas Sharath (0) and Krishnappa Gowtham (12). Due to his dominance, aided by pacer Shivam Mavi's three-for, Karnataka was bowled out for 253.