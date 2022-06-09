Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; UP, MP progress

    The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy quarterfinals continue. Four teams have progressed to the semis in the form of Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with the former scripting a world-record win.

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; Uttar Pradesh UP, Madhya Pradesh MP progress-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    The quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 saw Day 4 be completed. Three teams have made their way into the semis, including former record champion Mumbai, along with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In the meantime, the Mumbai and Bengal matches drew most of the attention, as record-breaking stuff happened throughout their games. Both teams look like the firm favourite to move into the final but will have to go past the other two sides in the semis, which would not be an easy task. In the same light, we present the round-up of the quarterfinals.

    Bengal assert dominance over Jharkhand
    Former champion Bengal was notable for putting on 773/3 in the first innings, which saw nine of its batters slamming half-centuries. On Day 4, it rattled out Jharkhand for 298, thanks to medium-pacer Sayan Mondal and orthodox spinner Shahbaz Ahmed's four-for each. For Jharkhand, Virat Singh slammed an unbeaten 113. Instead of inflicting the follow-on, Bengal is batting again while it finished Day 4 on 76/3.
    Brief scores: Bengal 773/3 & 76/3 (Anustup Majumdar- 22; Shahbaz Nadeem- 3/18) leads Jharkhand 298 (Nazim Siddiqui- 53, Virat Singh- 113*; Mondal- 4/71, Ahmed- 4/51) by 551 runs.

    ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win

    UP upsets Karnataka
    In an upset of the tournament, UP brisked past former champion Karnataka by five wickets. Although Karnataka looked favourite, posting 253 in the first innings, followed by 155 for UP. However, the UP bowlers nailed it in the second innings, dismissing Karnataka for 114, thanks to a joint bowling effort and orthodox spinner Saurabh Kumar's three-for. In reply, Priyam Garg and skipper Karan Sharma got the job done in a commanding fashion.
    Brief scores: Karnataka 253 & 114 (Srinivas Sharath- 23; Kumar- 3/36) lost to UP 155 & 213/5 (Garg- 52, Karan- 93*; Vijaykumar Vyshak- 3/47) by five wickets.

    MP has a cakewalk over Punjab
    MP faced off against Punjab, which turned out to be nothing more than a regular encounter, while the former had an easy win. It all started with Punjab managing 219, followed by MP's dominance of 397. On Day 4, Punjab was shot out for 203, thanks to spinners Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain's six-for and four-for each. MP needed 26 runs to win, as the openers quickly finished the job.
    Brief scores: Punjab 219 & 203 (Anmol Malhotra- 34; Kartikeya- 6/50; Jain- 4/100) lost to MP 26/0 (Yash Dubey- 17*; Malhotra- 0/2) by ten wickets.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA T20Is - KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series

    Mumbai bulldozes past Uttarakhand in a world-record win
    It was the tournament's match to date, as Mumbai rocked Uttarakhand by a monstrous 725 runs, which is the biggest First-Class (FC) win so far. Earlier, Mumbai managed 647/8, thanks to debutant Suved Parkar's 252 and Sarfaraz Khan's 153. While Uttarakhand was bundled out for 114, Mumbai decided to bat again, managing 261/3, as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden FC ton before the Mumbai bowlers rout Uttarakhand for 69.
    Brief scores: Mumbai 647/8 & 261/3 (Jaiswal- 103*, Prithvi Shaw-72; Dikshanshu Negi- 1/31) defeated Uttarakhand 114 & 69 (Shivam Khurana- 25*; Dhawal Kulkarni- 3/11, Shams Mulani- 3/15, Tanush Kotian- 3/13) by 725 runs.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement snt

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement

    Recent Stories

    Presidential election 2022 10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for next President gcw

    10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

    Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting

    Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11 21 lakh 5 things you need to know about the new sedan gcw

    Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11.21 lakh: 5 things you need to know about the new sedan

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon - adt

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon