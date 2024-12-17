Rain disruptions frustrate Mitchell Starc as he argues with on-field umpire, video goes viral (WATCH)

Rain interruptions mar the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India finishing day four at 252/9, still trailing Australia by 193 runs, despite spirited resistance from the tail.

Brisbane: Persistent rain interruptions have hampered the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with only the second day witnessing substantial play. As rain affected the match flow on both days, India finished day four at 252/9, still trailing Australia by 193 runs.

India managed to avoid the follow-on thanks to a spirited resistance from the tail, particularly the partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akashdeep, which added 39 unbeaten runs for the final wicket. Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal came when India still needed 33 runs to avoid the follow-on. His 77 runs and KL Rahul’s 84 runs were pivotal contributions in helping India stage a fightback. Currently, Akash Deep is unbeaten on 27 off 31 balls, while Bumrah is 10 off 27.

Meanwhile, a viral social media video has shown Australian pacer Mitchell Starc in an argument with umpire Richard Kettleborough, further highlighting frustration over the weather interruptions. The video shows Starc visibly agitated as the rain forced him and his team off the field repeatedly — a sentiment of frustration that Australia couldn't capitalize on the upper hand they got in the Test match.

