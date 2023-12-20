Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh

    Punjab Kings mistakenly acquired uncapped Indian player Shashank Singh at a base price of Rs 20 lakh during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday, only to realize their error after the auctioneer had completed the bid.

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, held in Dubai on Tuesday, witnessed an unexpected twist as Punjab Kings (PBKS) found themselves entangled in a major blunder. In a surprising turn of events, the team accidentally purchased the 'wrong player,' creating a unique moment that highlighted the challenges and pressure faced by teams in the fast-paced bidding environment. 

    Also read: Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

    The confusion unfolded during the accelerated round of the auction when the auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, announced the name of Shashank Singh, a 32-year-old batting all-rounder representing Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. Despite being an uncapped Indian player, Shashank Singh found himself at the center of an unexpected bidding war.

    PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, after a brief discussion with her team members, raised the paddle and secured Shashank's purchase. However, the mix-up became apparent as the auction moved on to the next set of players. PBKS realized their mistake and informed the auctioneer that they had confused Shashank for another player.

    In an attempt to rectify the error, PBKS owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta expressed their desire to re-enter Shashank into the auction. However, IPL auction regulations proved to be unforgiving in such situations. Once the hammer confirms a purchase, the transaction is finalized and cannot be reversed.

    The unintended purchase of the 'wrong player' became a noteworthy moment during the IPL 2024 auction proceedings. The incident shed light on the intense pressure and rapid decision-making that teams face as they navigate through the bidding process. Despite the best intentions of the PBKS owners to correct the error, the stringent rules governing the auction prevented any reversal.

    Also read: Which is the strongest team in IPL 2024? Cricket fans rate franchises after exciting auction

    The incident with Shashank Singh underscores the challenges that IPL teams encounter during the auction. With limited time to make decisions, teams must carefully evaluate players and execute bids swiftly. The mix-up with Shashank highlights how even experienced owners and franchises can find themselves in unexpected situations, emphasizing the need for precision and clarity in the auction process.

    Punjab Kings and Preity Zinta were heavily trolled following this goof-up. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH) snt

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH)

    cricket Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings osf

    Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction snt

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction

    Cricket Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain osf

    Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

    Recent Stories

    Amit Shah introduces Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 explains changes made in CrPC gcw

    Amit Shah introduces 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023’, explains changes made in CrPC

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old RKK

    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Milk to Broccoli: 7 foods rich in Calcium ATG EAI

    Milk to Broccoli: 7 foods rich in Calcium

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon