Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PSL 2024: Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH)

    During a Pakistan Super League game, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced trolling from a group of fans, enduring chants of 'Zimbabar' while seated on the sidelines with technical staff, prompting a heated reaction where he threatened to throw a water bottle at them.

    PSL 2024 Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

    Babar Azam, former Pakistan captain, faced trolling from a group of fans during a Pakistan Super League game recently. While seated on the sidelines with the technical staff, Azam endured chants of 'Zimbabar' from the fans. The current Peshawar Zalmi captain, visibly annoyed by the taunts, momentarily considered throwing a water bottle at the group but eventually opted to sit back down. The trolling incident left Azam visibly agitated during the Pakistan Super League match.

    Babar Azam has established himself as a prolific batsman for Pakistan since his debut in 2015. Initially hailed as a potential successor to Virat Kohli on the global cricket stage, Azam carried high expectations in all formats of the game. However, over the last 2-3 years, Azam has gained a negative reputation for underperforming in crucial matches for Pakistan while often excelling in matches of lesser significance or those deemed easier.

    Babar Azam has participated in 18 matches against Zimbabwe across all cricket formats, amassing 693 runs at an impressive average of 57.75. The chant "Zimbabar" stems from the notion that Babar requires a series against Zimbabwe to break free from a slump in form and regain his scoring prowess.

    Babar Azam experienced a challenging period in 2023 across various cricket formats. Leading the Pakistan side, he encountered disappointing performances in both the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023, which ultimately led to his removal as captain across all formats.

    Following the ODI World Cup, Azam struggled to make a significant impact in the Australia Test series. However, he showcased improved form during the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand away from home. As the T20 World Cup approaches in June of this year, Azam aims to silence his critics with a strong showing on the international stage.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi

    Mohammad Shami-Sania Mirza marriage wish grows after Yogi presenting racquet to pacer bowls netizens over snt

    Mohammad Shami-Sania Mirza marriage wish grows after Yogi presenting racquet to pacer bowls netizens over

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jaiswal joins elite club as 5th Indian to amass 600 or more runs in a Test series snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jaiswal joins elite club as 5th Indian to amass 600 or more runs in a Test series

    Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer and 'real hero' Amir Hussain Lone in Kashmir; WATCH viral video snt

    Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer and 'real hero' Amir Hussain Lone in Kashmir; WATCH viral video

    Record demand: ICC gets over 3 million T20 WC ticket applications, India vs Pakistan oversubscribed 200 times snt

    Record demand: ICC gets over 3 million T20 WC ticket applications, India vs Pakistan oversubscribed 200 times

    Recent Stories

    SPOTTED Aamir Khan to Madhuri Dixit; celebs don their classy outfits ATG

    SPOTTED: Aamir Khan to Madhuri Dixit; celebs don their classy outfits

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Off-spinner Bashir impresses with 4-wicket burst, leaves India on backfoot in Ranchi

    Government issues high severity warning for Google Chrome users Here is what you should do gcw

    Government issues high severity warning for Google Chrome users; Here's what you should do

    NCST Sandeshkhali probe unveils disturbing details; over 50 horrifying complaints against TMC's Shahjahan

    NCST's Sandeshkhali probe unveils disturbing details; over 50 horrifying complaints against TMC's Shahjahan

    SHOCKING! 10-year old boy dies during circumcision surgery in Dhaka due to anesthesia overdose vkp

    SHOCKING! 10-year old boy dies during circumcision surgery in Dhaka due to anesthesia overdose

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon