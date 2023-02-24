Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSL 2023: Babar Azam scares Hasan Ali with bat; what happens next is hilarious (WATCH)

    PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi was up against Islamabad United on Thursday. During the game, the former's Babar Azam had a funny moment when he scared a national teammate with the bat, and what followed was hilarious. Watch it here.

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    The 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is happening in full flow despite the nation going through severe economic turmoil. On Thursday, Peshawar Zalmi was up against Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi. Meanwhile, during the tie, there was a moment when the former's skipper Babar Azam faced the latter's pacer Hasan Ali, who also happened to be a national teammate.

    Meanwhile, while taking a single, Babar tried to scare Hasan away, who was standing before him on his running track. At this time, the former raised his bat and implied that he would hit him. Startled by it, Hasan ran for cover as Babar burst into extreme laughter, leaving the commentators split, while the duo shared a light moment later during the match.

    Speaking on the hilarious incident following Islamabad's six-wicket conquest, Babar revealed, "I wasn't saying anything to him. I was trying to compete with him because everyone knew that he would put in the extra effort since he was making a comeback. He wasn't in the best of forms, but how he bowled tonight exhibits that he is obtaining his tempo back. I was interacting with him, trying to put pressure on him, but it didn't work."

    Meanwhile, Hasan, declared the Man of the Match for his superb bowling, articulated, "I kept trusting myself and worked hard to get back. The first over didn't go as planned, but I repaid well. Thanks to the management for always having my back and implying that I am a tiger. I would also thank my wife, who kept pushing and believing in me. When I was handed the ball in my second spell, the credit must go to Shadab for believing in me, especially after a poor opening over."

