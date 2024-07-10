Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PCB sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors following Pakistan's disastrous T20 WC campaign

    The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday sacked former Test players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from its selection committee following the team's disastrous T20 World Cup 2024 campaign last month.

    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday sacked former Test players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from its selection committee following the team's disastrous T20 World Cup 2024 campaign last month. Wahab and Razzaq were members of a committee that lacked a chairman and included the national team captain, head coach, and a data analyst.

    "The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," read a statement from the PCB.

    Razzaq served on both the men's and women's selection committees, while Wahab was a member of the men's panel.

    "The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee's composition in due course," the statement from PCB read.

    Wahab, who has been a selector since last November, also served as the senior team manager at the T20 World Cup.

    The Board did not provide reasons for sacking Wahab and Razzaq. Former Test batters Muhammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq remain the two national selectors on the panel.

    The Pakistani team failed to progress beyond the league stage, losing to tournament debutants USA and arch-rivals India in its group games. The event concluded with Rohit Sharma and his team winning the championship by seven runs over South Africa in the final.

