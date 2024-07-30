Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi likely to replace BCCI's Jay Shah as next ACC president: Report

    Mohsin Naqvi, the current chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is poised to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year, following the council's rotation policy. 

    PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi likely to replace BCCI's Jay Shah as next ACC president: Report snt
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Mohsin Naqvi, the current chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is poised to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year, following the council's rotation policy. The topic of the presidency was addressed at a recent ACC meeting, where Naqvi was identified as the likely next leader.

    “When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term,” a source was quoted as telling PTI news agency.

    Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, is currently serving as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He received a one-year extension in January this year, marking his third consecutive term in the role.

    “When Shah steps down the PCB chief will take over,” the source told PTI.

    The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has recently granted India the hosting rights for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in the T20 format, while Bangladesh will host the 2027 edition in the ODI format.

    This decision sets up two major events for 2025: the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled for February-March, followed by the Asia Cup. These tournaments will serve as a lead-up to the T20 World Cup in 2026.

    The scheduling of these events is expected to rekindle discussions and speculations regarding whether India will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, and whether Pakistan will visit India for the Asia Cup. Pakistan last traveled to India for the ODI World Cup last year, following previous visits for the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the T20 World Cup in 2016. In contrast, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they played in the 50-over Asia Cup.

