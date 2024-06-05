Pat Cummins joins MLC, signs four-year contract with San Francisco Unicorns; WATCH his first words

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has signed a four-year contract with the San Francisco Unicorns, making him the latest Australian to join the USA's Major League Cricket.

The second season of the USA franchise T20 league, which has been granted List A status by the global governing body ICC, is scheduled to be played from July 6 to 29.

The Australian Test and ODI skipper, Pat Cummins, has only participated in one overseas league so far—the IPL. Additionally, he hasn't played in Australia's Big Bash League since the 2018-19 season.

With Australia set to tour the West Indies for a full series in June-July next year, it remains uncertain if the frontline pacer will be available for the T20 league.

Cummins will be joined by explosive Aussie batter Jake Fraser-McGurk at the San Francisco Unicorns.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Steve Smith have signed deals with Washington Freedom, which has also secured New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

Other notable signings for the MLC include Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Anrich Nortje and Romario Shepherd (MI New York), Aiden Markram and Daryl Mitchell (Texas Super Kings), and Nandre Burger and West Indies' Obed McCoy (Seattle Orcas).

