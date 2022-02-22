  • Facebook
    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Lahore Qalandars was up against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022. While PZ was batting, LQ's Kamran Ghulam dropped a catch as Haris Rauf slapped him. Here's what happened next.

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catches; here's what happened next-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lahore, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    It was possibly the worst example of sportsmanship from Haris Rauf. During the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL), as Lahore Qalandars (LQ) took on Peshawar Zalmi (PZ), Kamran Ghulam dropped a catch. Unhappy, Rauf seemingly slapped him while things changed immediately. Here's what exactly happened.

    During the opening over of PZ's batting, Ghulam had dropped the catch of Hazratullah Zazai off Rauf's bowling. Frustrated with the lack of effort from Ghulam, Rauf furiously exchanged words with him and even seemingly slapped him. However, later in the same over, Ghulam hits bulls-eye, inflicting a run-out to dismiss Mohammad Haris, as this time, Rauf changed his nature and displayed affection towards Ghulam.

    ALSO READ: Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    However, fans slammed Rauf for displaying a poor example of sportsmanship and even called for a ban on him. As of now, it is unclear if PSL or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would sanction him for his actions. Nevertheless, some fans and experts feel that some penalty must be imposed upon Rauf.

    The match turned out to be a thriller as it was tied, with both teams scoring 158. As the game went into the Super Over, LQ could manage just five runs, while PZ got the job done in just a couple of balls, with Shaheen Afridi smacking spinner Shoaib Malik for consecutive fours. While LQ finishes second, PZ has notched third place.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
