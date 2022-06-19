On Father's Day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reveals his newborn son's name

Swashbuckling former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh is enjoying a peaceful retired life. He is enjoying his personal life with his wife, Hazel Keech, while recently, he became a father to a baby boy. Meanwhile, on the auspicious day of Father's Day on Sunday, he revealed his son's name and named him Orion Keech Singh. He took to his social media handle to announce the name, while many celebrities congratulated him and celebrated the same with heart emojis.

"Welcome to the world 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay," captioned Yuvraj. Also, speaking on occasion to Hindustan Times, he talked about his experience of being a father and how it has changed his life.

"Orion is a star constellation, and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant and sleeping in the hospital, I watched episodes where the name came to me, and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel's last name also to come in the baby's name, so that's how it came about," Yuvraj told.

"It's exceptional. My parents would always tell me, 'One day, when you will become a father, you'll understand the love your parents have for you'. So, now I understand what they meant when you have a child. It's so special and such an amazing feeling that you can't describe in words. When you see a part of you come out from inside of your wife, it's overwhelming. I was overwhelmed when our baby came out. It was our first time. I didn't know what to say or what to do. We had tears in our eyes," added Yuvraj.