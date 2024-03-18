'OMG!' R Ashwin left 'heartbroken' after responding to Jahnvi Kapoor's parody X account; leaves fans in splits

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently found himself dismayed after realizing that he responded to a tweet from a parody account impersonating Janhvi Kapoor on social media.

It's puzzling how Ashwin overlooked the obvious indication in the username, clearly marking it as a parody account, as he engaged in the conversation. Screenshots capturing the amusing exchange have swiftly spread across social media platforms, eliciting laughter from netizens.

"Very nice Ashwin," a verified account named Janhvi Kapoor (Parody) replied on Ashwin's tweet. The 37-year-old then replied with "Hey Janhvi" along with a couple of heart-eye emojis.

A user on X going by the name "cheers to life" then pointed out to Ashwin that the account wasn't Janhvi's authentic one, leaving the Tamil Nadu cricketer feeling disheartened.

"Omg. Is that so? I am" he wrote with a heartbreak emoji.

Contrary to assumptions, Ashwin was fully aware that he was engaging with a parody account and was simply seeking to enjoy a playful exchange with the user.

"U shouldn’t say it, cos it says parody and the fun is to interact as if you are real," Ashwin later wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Rajasthan Royals spinner is preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Since his debut for the franchise in 2022, Ashwin has emerged as the spearhead of its bowling unit.

With 171 wickets in 197 T20 matches since his IPL debut in 2009, Ashwin has established himself as a formidable force in the league. Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on March 24.

