Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Pakistan to clinch 8th WC win? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH)

    Astrologer Greenstone Lobo has given his unique take on the mouth-watering India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash. He has favored a certain captain but also revealed prediction is tough for this fixture.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Pakistan to clinch 8th WC win? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH) avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    The ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan is being watched by billions of people glued to their TV sets. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the outcome of the greatest rivalry in the history of cricket. Popular Astrologer Greenstone Lobo has given his take. 

    Greenstone Lobo has revealed that Rohit Sharma has a stronger horoscope than Babar Azam in this tournament. This means that the men in blue have a higher chance of winning the ODI World Cup 2023 than the men in green. 

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first

    He also predicted that India could meet Pakistan in the World Cup more than once. Chances are high as both teams have started the tournament well and they could face each other in the knockout games especially the final match in November.

    In such a case, Astrologer Greenstone Lobo has said that the men in blue are sure to win the fixture that holds utmost importance. If both the teams play against each other twice in this tournament, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also has a higher chance of overcoming arch-rivals Pakistan. 

    However, it becomes more difficult to predict today's outcome in a sure-shot manner. This is because the World is witnessing the last day of Shradh which is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya. The day is related to Pitru Paksha and people dedicate the day to their ancestors. It becomes difficult to predict an outcome on this day as a lot of factors are in play in the line of astrology.

    Astrologer Greenstone Lobo has already made multiple predictions in the purview of this ODI World Cup 2023. Greenstone Lobo is also a popular figure on social media especially Instagram due to its prediction accuracy.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key player matchups to watch at the Narendra Modi Stadium osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key player matchups to watch at the Narendra Modi Stadium

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's expected lineup against Pakistan; Focus on Suryakumar Yadav inclusion osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's expected lineup against Pakistan; Focus on Suryakumar Yadav inclusion

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of blockbuster India vs Pakistan World Cup clash osf

    Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan WC clash

    Recent Stories

    Leo: Trisha's salary in Vijay's latest film will blow your mind; read on rkn

    Leo: Trisha's salary in Vijay's latest film will blow your mind; read on

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key player matchups to watch at the Narendra Modi Stadium osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key player matchups to watch at the Narendra Modi Stadium

    US intelligence warned Israelis of impending Hamas attack: Report

    US intelligence warned Israelis of impending Hamas attack: Report

    Corruption embedded in Congress DNA: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rs 42 crore cash haul in IT raid vkp

    Corruption embedded in Congress DNA: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rs 42 crore cash haul in IT raid

    Bigg Boss 17 When where how to watch Salman Khan popular reality show read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: When, where, how to watch Salman Khan’s popular reality show? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon