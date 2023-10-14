Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first

    In a pivotal moment leading to the epic India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, strategically chooses to field after winning the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    In the highly anticipated India against Pakistan clash, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, wins the toss and chooses to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Stadium is jam packed and we are just minutes away from live action.

    Rohit Sharma (India Captain): "We've opted to bowl first in this monumental match, and the atmosphere is electrifying. Playing in front of such an immense crowd is a dream come true and truly special.

    There's no specific reason for this decision. The wicket is expected to maintain its nature, and dew might influence the latter part of the match. We've addressed many aspects, but our goal is to continually strive for the best, every day and in every game. We aim to perform at our peak.

    Maintaining a relaxed demeanor is crucial in this World Cup. We have players in our squad who foster a relaxed environment, a vital factor in a significant tournament like this.

    Shubman Gill is back in the lineup, replacing Ishan. It's unfortunate for Ishan, and I empathize with him. Gill excels in this venue and boasts an impressive record here. It's great to have him back."

    Babar Azam (Pakistan Captain): "Honestly, we wanted to bowl first. We've gained momentum with two solid wins, and we aim to carry that into this crucial match.

    This is a golden opportunity for us. The stadium is jam-packed, the crowd is massive, and we're going to relish every moment.

    To be frank, our focus is on improving our fielding. To win matches, we must excel in this aspect. We've had some good practice sessions.

    Our lineup remains unchanged. We're sticking with the same team."

    Playing XIs

    India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's expected lineup against Pakistan; Focus on Suryakumar Yadav inclusion osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's expected lineup against Pakistan; Focus on Suryakumar Yadav inclusion

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of blockbuster India vs Pakistan World Cup clash osf

    Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan WC clash

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson leads the chase, gets retired hurt after nursing finger injury avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson leads the chase, gets retired hurt after nursing finger injury

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's hint at Shubman Gill's return for India vs Pakistan clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma hints at Shubman Gill's return for India vs Pakistan clash

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 When where how to watch Salman Khan popular reality show read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: When, where, how to watch Salman Khan’s popular reality show? Read details

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed Here is what we know so far gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed? Here's what we know so far

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro' vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro'

    Credit war erupts over Kerala's Vizhinjam port even before first ship docks rkn

    Credit war erupts over Kerala's Vizhinjam port even before first ship docks

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon