ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first

In a pivotal moment leading to the epic India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, strategically chooses to field after winning the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the highly anticipated India against Pakistan clash, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, wins the toss and chooses to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Stadium is jam packed and we are just minutes away from live action.

Rohit Sharma (India Captain): "We've opted to bowl first in this monumental match, and the atmosphere is electrifying. Playing in front of such an immense crowd is a dream come true and truly special.

There's no specific reason for this decision. The wicket is expected to maintain its nature, and dew might influence the latter part of the match. We've addressed many aspects, but our goal is to continually strive for the best, every day and in every game. We aim to perform at our peak.

Maintaining a relaxed demeanor is crucial in this World Cup. We have players in our squad who foster a relaxed environment, a vital factor in a significant tournament like this.

Shubman Gill is back in the lineup, replacing Ishan. It's unfortunate for Ishan, and I empathize with him. Gill excels in this venue and boasts an impressive record here. It's great to have him back."

Babar Azam (Pakistan Captain): "Honestly, we wanted to bowl first. We've gained momentum with two solid wins, and we aim to carry that into this crucial match.

This is a golden opportunity for us. The stadium is jam-packed, the crowd is massive, and we're going to relish every moment.

To be frank, our focus is on improving our fielding. To win matches, we must excel in this aspect. We've had some good practice sessions.

Our lineup remains unchanged. We're sticking with the same team."

Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf